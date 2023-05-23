ICC Confirms Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule





The ICC has confirmed the groups and schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18. A ten-team tournament with two groups of five, the top three on each side of the draw advance to a Super Six stage. From there, teams play against opponents emerging from the opposing group, with accumulated points carried over against other Super Six teams from their original group. The top two teams claim the final spots for the ten-team tournament in India and play a qualifying final for bragging rights. Group A is arguably the tougher of the two groups on paper, with in-form Nepal the fourth-placed team in the five, drawn with the West Indies, Netherlands, USA and the hosts. A firm favorite in Group B, Sri Lanka will meet Ireland, a team they did not face in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup Super League. Scotland and Oman move into Group B on their League 2 top-three finish, with the UAE reaching the tournament via the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia earlier this year. The West Indies and Scotland are the only teams to publicly announce their squads, with Richie Berrington’s side notably missing several players due to County Cricket commitments, namely Michael Jones, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal. The West Indies have notably omitted Shimron Hetmyer from their squad, while it is clear that the Netherlands will also be missing some players due to British domestic cricket. Durham’s Bas de Leede will be available. Matches at Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club throughout the tournament will be televised, while matches at Takashinga Cricket Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will be broadcast via ICC.tv streams. Contrary to previous media reports, DRS will be present for the tournament, but only from the Super Six stage and beyond. Groups for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, USA Group B: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, UAE Luminaires Sunday June 18

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Brave Cricket Club Monday June 19

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queens Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Tuesday June 20

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Brave Cricket Club Wednesday June 21

Ireland v Scotland, Queens Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 22

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Friday June 23

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queens Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Saturday June 24

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands against Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club Sunday June 25

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queens Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Monday June 26

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club Tuesday June 27

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queens Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 29

Super 6: A2 vs B2, Queens Sports Club Friday June 30

Super 6: A3 vs B1, Queens Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club Saturday July 1

Super 6: A1 vs B3, Harare Sports Club Sunday July 2

Super 6: A2 vs B1, Queens Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday July 3

Super 6: A3 vs B2, Harare Sports Club Tuesday July 4

Super 6: A2 vs B3, Queens Sports Club

Playoff: 7th against 8th Takashinga Cricket Club Wednesday July 5

Super Six: A1 vs B2, Harare Sports Club Thursday, July 6

Super Six: A3 vs B3, Queens Sports Club

Playoff: 9th against 10th Takashinga Cricket Club Friday 07 July

Super Six: A1 against B1, Harare Sports Club Sunday 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club Warm-up fixtures Tuesday June 13

West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club

Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club

Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queens Sports Club

Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 15

Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club

Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Ireland v Netherlands, Queens Sports Club

Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club Official metastases: 1. West Indies 2. Sri Lanka 3. Ireland 4.Zimbabwe 5. Netherlands 6. Scotland 7. Oman 8.Nepal 9. USA 10. UAE

