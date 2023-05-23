Sports
ICC Confirms Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule
The ICC has confirmed the groups and schedule for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18.
A ten-team tournament with two groups of five, the top three on each side of the draw advance to a Super Six stage. From there, teams play against opponents emerging from the opposing group, with accumulated points carried over against other Super Six teams from their original group. The top two teams claim the final spots for the ten-team tournament in India and play a qualifying final for bragging rights.
Group A is arguably the tougher of the two groups on paper, with in-form Nepal the fourth-placed team in the five, drawn with the West Indies, Netherlands, USA and the hosts.
A firm favorite in Group B, Sri Lanka will meet Ireland, a team they did not face in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup Super League. Scotland and Oman move into Group B on their League 2 top-three finish, with the UAE reaching the tournament via the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia earlier this year.
The West Indies and Scotland are the only teams to publicly announce their squads, with Richie Berrington’s side notably missing several players due to County Cricket commitments, namely Michael Jones, Josh Davey and Brad Wheal. The West Indies have notably omitted Shimron Hetmyer from their squad, while it is clear that the Netherlands will also be missing some players due to British domestic cricket. Durham’s Bas de Leede will be available.
Matches at Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club throughout the tournament will be televised, while matches at Takashinga Cricket Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will be broadcast via ICC.tv streams.
Contrary to previous media reports, DRS will be present for the tournament, but only from the Super Six stage and beyond.
Groups for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier
Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal, USA
Group B: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, UAE
Luminaires
Sunday June 18
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Brave Cricket Club
Monday June 19
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queens Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday June 20
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Brave Cricket Club
Wednesday June 21
Ireland v Scotland, Queens Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday June 22
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday June 23
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queens Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday June 24
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands against Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday June 25
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queens Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday June 26
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday June 27
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queens Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday June 29
Super 6: A2 vs B2, Queens Sports Club
Friday June 30
Super 6: A3 vs B1, Queens Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday July 1
Super 6: A1 vs B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday July 2
Super 6: A2 vs B1, Queens Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday July 3
Super 6: A3 vs B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday July 4
Super 6: A2 vs B3, Queens Sports Club
Playoff: 7th against 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday July 5
Super Six: A1 vs B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, July 6
Super Six: A3 vs B3, Queens Sports Club
Playoff: 9th against 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday 07 July
Super Six: A1 against B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club
Warm-up fixtures
Tuesday June 13
West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club
Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club
Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queens Sports Club
Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday June 15
Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club
Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club
Ireland v Netherlands, Queens Sports Club
Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Official metastases:
1. West Indies
2. Sri Lanka
3. Ireland
4.Zimbabwe
5. Netherlands
6. Scotland
7. Oman
8.Nepal
9. USA
10. UAE
Sources
