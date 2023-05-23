Sports
Lineup changes prove vital on the road to the NCAA women’s tennis title
ORLANDO, Fla. To win the program’s first-ever national championship, head coach Brian Kalbas said he needed to learn how to make changes and take risks.
A perfect, undefeated regular season, an ITA Indoor National Championship title and a No. 1 ranking, Kalbas said, set a target for the North Carolina women’s tennis teams heading into the postseason.
At the ACC Tournament, the NC State Wolfpack handed the Tar Heels their first loss of the season and a blow to their confidence. Without change, another successful regular season would go down in the record books as just another postseason drop-off.
For four straight years, UNC has entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the top two seeds, but for the past three years, the team has struggled to match their dominant regular seasons with a championship trophy. The Tar Heels fell short in the NCAA Semifinals in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The last time they advanced to the Finals was in 2014, where they lost 3-4 to the UCLA Bruins.
Kalbas said the last three years of having that target on their backs and entering the tournament with near-perfect records meant there were few opportunities where the Tar Heels learned from losing and figured out how to improve their game.
But losing the ACC Championship in April gave the team that rare opportunity to regroup and close the gaps in their game plan.
They made us better, Kalbas said. We had to kind of look inward and figure out some things because, you know, we hadn’t lost. For us to have a bit more of a growth mindset and look at some other things, this team’s openness to doing that has been special.
So before the first round got underway at Chapel Hill, Kalbas made a drastic lineup change. The doubles pairs that played together all season and had only lost the team point three times were all reconstituted. Instead of playing at No. 3, graduate student Abbey Forbes moved up to No. 1 with junior Fiona Crawley.
Freshman Reese Brantmeier traded the No. 1 seed for the No. 3 seed to play alongside junior Reilly Tran, and senior Elizabeth Scotty moved down a field to play with sophomore Carson Tanguilig.
The changes didn’t stop there. Crawley, the No. 1 collegiate women’s tennis player in the country, traded her spot as the team’s top singles player with No. 8 Brantmeier. Now, instead of playing court one, Crawley competed for the number 2 seed.
Finally, instead of playing in both singles and doubles, Forbes left her post as the team’s No. 4 singles player to allow senior Anika Yarlagadda to step up to the No. 6 position. to play.
Despite these late, drastic changes, Kalbas said the team was willing to change things to put their best foot forward.
The changes have paid off. In singles, Crawley won every singles match in the tournament and placed a much-needed point on the leaderboard for her team in every tight match. Brantmeier earned wins in three of four Orlando singles matches against ranked opponents, including No. 3 ranked singles player, Georgias Lea Ma.
While the new doubles pairs struggled to find their rhythm in the Super Regionals and Quarterfinals, the teams took each loss as a learning opportunity. When the North Carolina doubles pairs finally took the double over No. 3 Georgia in the semifinals, the stage was set for a championship game.
With memories of the ACC tournament in the back of their minds, hard work and a willingness to make changes saw UNC take the double point against NC State in the national championship against doubles teams that Kalbas called the best in the country.
It’s exactly what we’ve been working for all year, Tanguilig said.
Kalbas also realized that ultimately winning an NCAA National Championship trophy wasn’t just about hitting the extra ball in practice or preparing the perfect game plan, but about having the mentality to play for each other.
Together.
Senior team captain Sophia Patel played a vital role in the team’s mentality and the team’s MVP, Kalbas said.
She was our MVP this year, he said at a post-game press conference. She wasn’t in our line-up, but we wouldn’t be anywhere without her leadership, her guidance and support.
After every match won in the tournament, Patel was one of the first players to run onto the field to congratulate her teammates. And every time a Tar Heel hit their match-winning hit, their team captain was the first person they looked for on the sidelines.
When the trophy was won, Patel was the person to collect it on behalf of her teammates.
A trophy that would have been unattainable without the selfless team culture that Kalbas calls their team tennis.

