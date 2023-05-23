Day 5 Results: 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023





~ Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-3 ~ ~ Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Himachal 12-0 ~ New Delhi, May 22, 2023: The 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship saw action-packed performances as Kerala Hockey and Hockey Bengal recorded their first victories in the tournament. In the first match of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 4-3. Aman Abhishek Kerketta (20′, 57′) opened the account for Kerala Hockey and scored two goals for his team. Arjun Krishna ML (22′) and Pratap Lakra (23′) also scored one goal each for Kerala Hockey to set up their victory. For Hockey Karnataka, Varun Madappa CR (11′, 34′) scored two goals and Uthappa KS (8′) also contributed with one goal. In the second game of the day, Hockey Bengal Hockey beat Himachal 12-0. Aman Kumar Thakur (43′, 51′, 53′, 55′) was the top scorer for Hockey Bengal as he scored four goals for his side. Ayush Prasad (28′, 30′, 33′) also played well and scored a hat-trick. Bishnu Paswan (49′, 50′) also scored a brace, while Shivam Rabidas (21′), Captain Bijay Shaw (40′) and Matius Khalkho (48′) each scored one goal to help Hockey Bengal to victory. Notably later today, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey will face Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Andhra Pradesh will face Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Haryana will face Chhattisgarh Hockey in their respective pool matches. Also on Sunday night, Hockey defeated Arunachal Hockey Rajasthan 4-2. Moohamed Jaeed (6′, 12′, 12′, 30+’) was the star for Hockey Arunachal and scored four goals. For Hockey Rajasthan, Himanshu Kumar Meena (34′) and Rajjit Singh (39′) each scored one goal. In Sunday’s other game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Bihar 12-0. Karan Gautam (2′, 25′, 41′, 51′) and Aashir Aadil Khan (32′, 34′, 36′, 37′) each scored four goals. Subhan Abid (15′, 24′) scored a brace, while Tushar Parmar (29′) and Avtar Nayak (55′) each scored one goal to help Hockey Madhya Pradesh to victory. In the final on Sunday, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 5-1. Suraj Kumar (18′, 28′, 49′, 50′, 56′) scored all five goals for Hockey Uttarakhand. Suraj Dipak Shukla (29′) scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra. Please note that all matches of the 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship will be broadcast live on FanCode. For all results and match updates, click on: https://hockeyindia.altiusrt.com/

