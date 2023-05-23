Sports
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith breaks COTECC tennis record
Sport
Jelani Beckles
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith, 13, is on top form not only locally, but the junior tennis player has won titles in the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) and now holds the record for most titles for a TT player in the region.
Campbell-Smith is a multi-sport athlete, but tennis is her favorite.
She has already made waves in her career, including being the youngest to win a senior national tournament at age 11 when she won the East Club Classified tournament Division B last year.
Campbell-Smith regularly represented TT abroad, including at the Under-14 COTECC World Junior Championships in Dominican Republic and at the Under-16 Billie Jean King tournament in Guatemala.
She is proud of her recent form and says: I have been in the top 15 (in COTECC) for over a year now and in the top four for seven months. I have also been number one in (the) TT Under-14 (category) for almost a year, but I am aiming to be number one in COTECCI am also the only TT player in the top 15 (for) both boys and girls and only English speaking Caribbean player in the top 15.
She added: Holding the TT record for most COTECC championships (seven), most COTECC points for a TT player (630 points) and being the second highest TT player ever ranked in COTECC (is special ).
Campbell-Smith has world-class junior coaching experience and is looking at other sessions in the future.
Me and my siblings are all born in Florida USA. It’s no secret that Florida is the mecca for tennis development – great weather, top tournaments, players, facilities, technology, coaches, and so on. Over the years, we have trained with top US coaches, including living legend Rick Macci, who developed Serena and Venus Williams. We also trained with Gerald Loglo, who developed Coco (Gauff) and also at HITT Tennis Academy. We all hope to return full-time soon so we can really take our games to the next level.
The junior athlete said her success could not have been achieved without support and guidance in TT. I want to thank my coaches at Total Tennis Academy – Jerome Ward, Richard Chung, Scott Hacksaw and Elan Mendes for their guidance.
She wants to compete in International Tennis Federation (ITF) under-18 tournaments.
I plan to win as many ITFs as possible and keep improving my mind, game and physique.
Campbell-Smith along with her two sisters and brother were introduced to many sports by their father Darryl, but for Campbell-Smith tennis holds a special place in her heart.
From the age of four, my father formally exposed us to various sports as we grew up – swimming, cricket, basketball, football, table tennis, chess, hockey, ballet, gymnastics and golf. I loved tennis the most and have been playing with the late Carlos Taylor on (the) public courts since I was four years old. I still play table tennis for Queens Park and chess and football for my school St Joseph’s Convent (Port of Spain), but tennis is my number one sport. I love it.
She said her siblings also make noise on the field.
Tennis stayed with all of us as our favourite. We are all doing extremely well. My little sisters Rukha and Abba are also number one in Under-10 and Under-12 (respectively) and also national champions. Rukha is a double sport national champion in both table tennis and tennis. We compete all the time to see who will win the most trophies and championships.
Campbell-Smith and Abba team up in doubles and have won the last three tournaments they have played in. Her brother Yeshowah has shown potential in multiple sports, including basketball.
Campbell-Smith is constantly working on her game and focuses on the mental aspect of the game, physical preparation, technical skill and strategies. Be as fully technical as possible. That’s a never-ending journey. You can always improve all aspects of your game.
Like many junior tennis players, Campbell-Smith admires a legend who is regarded as the greatest female player of all time and a rising star.
It was Serena for years before she retired. Now it’s Coco. Both are my heroes. They both started very young and show guts on the field like no other.
