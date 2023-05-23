Seminoles advance to match play at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. No. 6 seed Florida State will face No. 3 seed Wake Forest in match play quarterfinals on Tuesday starting at 9:20 a.m. (ET) as the Seminoles finished sixth in stroke play in the NCAA Division I Championship Final at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the second straight season with their best sixth-place finish in the program in four rounds of stroke play. It is the second consecutive year the Seminoles have finished in a program-best sixth place finish in stroke play and advanced to match play at the National Championship Finals.

The Seminoles are one of only three teams Florida State, Stanford and Texas A&M to advance to match play in the NCAA Championship Finals in the past two seasons.

Stanford ranked first in stoke play and earned the No. 1 seed in match play. The Cardinal was followed by No. 2 seed Texas, No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 seed Southern California, No. 6 seed Florida State, No. 7 seed Texas A&M and No. 8 seed Pepperdine in the final team standings.

Stanford’s Sophomore Rose Zhang won her second straight NCAA individual title. She achieved a four-round score of 10-under-par 278, a score that included an 8-under-par score of 64 in the second round.

I am extremely proud of all the girls, said head coach Amy Bond. They all dug deep and got the job done. The most important thing about playing this round is making pars and doing what you need to do to manage the course. That’s what we did today.

Florida’s four-round team score of 1,155 now stands as the school record for a four-round team score in the NCAA Championship Finals. The 2023 Seminoles score surpasses the former school record of 1,174 strokes in 2021 by a whopping 19 strokes.

Junior Charlotte Heath finished tied for eighth with a 6-under-par score of 282, marking the best individual national finish of her career. His score of 282 and her 6 strokes under total are both Florida state records for the NCAA Championship Finals. She achieved a 1 under par score of 71 in the fourth round, finishing as one of only three players to finish with four scores under par golf during stroke play. Heaths scores of 71-71-69-71 placed the ANNIKA Award finalist in select company with Lucia Lopez-Ortega of San Jose State (68-69-71-71) and Chayse Gomez of Oregon State (71-71-70 -71 ) as the only players in the field to card under par golf four times.

Heaths tied for the eighth place individual finish is the second-best finish in Florida State NCAA Championship history. Morgane Metraux, who tied for fifth place in 2018, holds the school record for the highest individual NCAA Finals finish in school history. Heath is now one of four players in school history with a top-10 finish in the NCAA Finals Metraux in 2018, Heath in 2023, Beatrice Wallin (tied for ninth) in 2021 and Frida Kinhult (tied for ninth in 2021).e) in 2019.

I was a little disappointed with today because my putts just didn’t fall, said Heath. I was happy hitting my ball today as I haven’t had my best stuff all week. I’m super excited that our team is moving on to match play. It will be the second time in school history and I am proud to be a part of it for our program.

Bond continued to impress with the play of her three-time ACC selection.

I thought Charlotte played well again today, Bond said. In general, she took out the round. She worked hard and played four great days of golf. She definitely takes advantage of her wedges and takes what the course gives her. Honestly, I don’t think she played her best golf ever.

Senior Amelia Williamson (even par 72 on Monday) and freshman Lottie Woad (1 over par 73 on Monday) tied for 31st place in the individual standings with scores of 1 over par 289.

Florida State first advanced to match play at the 2022 NCAA Championship Finals as the No. 6 seed, where they lost a narrow 3-2 decision to No. 3 seed Texas A&M. Three current Seminoles Alice Hodge, Amelia Williamson and Charlotte Heath played against the Aggies last season.

It’s incredible to get the chance to take on Wake Forest, a team we obviously know very well, Bond said. To progress we need to beat great teams at this point. We would keep stopping and working on playing our best golf at the most important time of the year.

NCAA Division I Championship Finals/May 19-24, 2023

Grayhawk Country Club/Scottsdale, Ariz./Par 72

6/30.-State of Florida, 1.155

8.Charlotte Heath, 282

T31.-Lottie Woad, 289

T31.-Amelia Williamson, 289

74.-Alice Hodge, 306

S. Madison Hewlett, 222

S.-Kaylah Williams, 78

1.-Stanford, 1133

2.-Texas, 1138

3.-Wake Forest, 1139

4. South Carolina, 1153

5.-South Cal, 1.154

7.-Texas A&M, 1156

8.-Pepperdine, 1160

T9.-New Mexico, 1163

T9.-Arizona, 1163

T11.-SMU, 1164

T11.- State of Oklahoma, 1164

13.-State of Mississippi, 1165

T14.-Georgia, 1167

T14.-LSU, 1167