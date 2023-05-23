Sports
CMS supports Thunder Cricket with financial investments
International law firm CMS, Official Partner of Lancashire Cricket since 2022, has further increased its support by providing additional funding to Thunder Cricket the Club’s women’s professional team.
The additional financial support Thunder receives from CMS will go to two specific areas that will benefit performance throughout the season. A portion of CMS funding will be used to purchase licenses to access performance analysis tools through the Intelligent Cricket platform.
Intelligent Cricket uses the latest statistical techniques, machine learning and simulation technologies to transform massive datasets into a range of insightful, meaningful products that enable the Thunder players and coaching staff to assess how players and the opponent we face have performed.
This allows Thunder to use data to highlight specific strengths and weaknesses. These tools, known as Player Value Ratings and White Ball Companion, allow the team to better prepare for matches while accessing data to accelerate player development and feedback.
In addition, funding from CMS will be used to set up a series of Thunder Second XI matches, increasing the number of matches during the season and giving more players the opportunity to play competitive cricket.
With the women’s professional game still evolving rapidly, Thunder is able to add games to the calendar that provide playing time for their 23-player squad. This offers players the opportunity to perform and advocate for selection in the first team, is part of a player’s rehabilitation after injury and helps younger players transition into the senior environment.
David Thorley, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket for the North West said: I would like to say a huge thank you to CMS for their investment in Thunder Cricket.
Extending their support from Lancashire Cricket to Thunder has been greatly appreciated and has enabled us to invest in both the Intelligent Cricket platform and a program of Second XI fixtures for the first time. Both will be an important part of the next steps we want to take as a region.
We are incredibly grateful to have the support of Lancashire Cricket alongside a growing platform of Thunder-specific partners including Hilton and Sportsbreaks.com, something that was non-existent in the female game until recently.
CMS is one of the largest law firms in the world, with 74 offices in 43 countries and approximately 5,000 lawyers worldwide, providing a wide range of legal services to some of the world’s largest and most dynamic companies, in every industry imaginable.
The company has a strong presence in the north of England, with offices in Sheffield and Liverpool and around 120 people in the Manchester office. CMS has also recently established a branch in Leeds.
CMS Partner Geraldine Ryan: When CMS began its partnership with Lancashire Cricket we were keen for our support to benefit all aspects of the club’s operations, so we are delighted to be extending our support to the women’s team.
The women’s game has blossomed in recent years, but there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly to encourage more girls from different backgrounds to play the game. CMS is committed to diversity and inclusion, not only within the company but throughout society. We hope this increased support helps the Lancashire women’s team continue its excellent development.
