5 candidates to be Michigan Football’s next commitment in 2024

Five recruits who are candidates to be the next commitment to Michigan football in the recruiting class of 2024.

The Michigan football team no longer holds the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, but the class is exceptional nonetheless.

It should also only get better. With some top targets on campus for official visits in the month of June, the Wolverines can still have plenty of fireworks in the summer.

While we are still a few weeks away from some of these June visithere’s a look at five candidates to become Michigan Football’s next commitment in 2024.

Jacon Smith, EDGE (No. 211 Overall)

The Wolverines are trending as the favorite with four-star EDGE Jacob Smith. His brother Jerod is already committed to the Wolverines, and the brothers will both be on campus for official visits the weekend of June 2.

Nebraska is another team in the mix, but Michigan Football has taken control of this recruiting. This last visit will probably be the last hurdle. Both Smith brothers were projected to Notre Dame at some point, so for Mike Elston and the Wolverines to land both would be huge.

There is still work to be done, but this would be a nice addition to the EDGE board. Jacob Smith is 6 feet-4.5 and 230 pounds. He ranks 19th at this position in the class of 2024 and you have to think that Michigan’s history of producing EDGE rushers, in addition to his brother’s commitment, would give the Wolverines an opportunity to do this shortly after that commitment to be completed by June 2.