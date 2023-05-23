Audubon and Tulane explore deal to renovate tennis courts | Business news





Nearly two years after the Audubon Nature Institute and Tulane University began exploring a partnership to renovate the Audubon tennis courts, the two parties are working on a deal that would allow Green Wave tennis teams to train and host tournaments there. The deal has not yet been finalized, according to officials, but under the proposed partnership, Tulane would fund the renovation so City Park’s tennis players can move to a new facility near campus. Audubon would retain ownership and operation of the facility, which has 10 clay courts and is one of only two public clay courts in Uptown. And while the plans are tentative, Audubon has previously said the deal would involve demolishing the 10 existing hard courts and expanding the facility to 12 new courts, six with hard courts and six with clay.

Under NCAA regulations, college tournaments can only be played on hard courts. The proposed refurbishment also includes the installation of directional lighting for tennis at night, upgraded restroom facilities, an electronic reservation system and new changing rooms. Officials at the Audubon Institute have touted the project as a win-win that would benefit the community without shifting the cost to taxpayers or users of the courts, which currently cost $14 an hour. Partnering with Tulane would benefit both our avid tennis players and Tulane tennis, said Audubon Institute Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kyle Burks. We believe this type of agreement can serve as a model for how communities and universities can work together.

Still exploring options Audubon first came up with the idea of ​​renovating its tennis courts in the Audubon Park Master Plan in 2018. Over the next two years, it hosted public meetings to discuss what the tennis community needed and wanted. It also met with potential partners who might want to help pay for the new facility. In mid-2021, Audubon began serious talks with Tulane about paying for the renovation in exchange for access to the facility for its men’s and women’s tennis teams. Tulane has needed new tennis facilities since it lost jobs a decade ago with the construction of Yulman Stadium.

In end of 2017, Tulane Athletic director Troy Dannen said one of the school’s priorities for 2018 was to begin work on a new competitive tennis facility. Audubon, meanwhile, has said the aging clay courts are in need of renovation and are underused, especially at night due to inadequate lighting. Tulane declined to comment on the status of any existing negotiations on the deal or how much it could cost, other than to say we are still exploring options and have no agreement. Audubon officials say they will continue to negotiate and find a way to balance the needs of the local tennis community with those of Tulane student athletes.

“Our primary focus has always been to operate the Audubon Tennis Facility as a premier public facility and the potential partnership with Tulane has been developed with that as our top priority,” said Burks. We believe this type of agreement can serve as a model for how communities and universities can work together.” He said that if a deal is struck, Audubon is committed to having courts available to the public at all times. Opposition Some old users of the Audubon tennis courts are against the collaboration. Not only are they against the loss of four clay courts Uptown, they are also concerned that Tulane will effectively take over the facility, restricting access to the general public. Clay courts do not get as hot as hard courts. They are also easier on the joints and are therefore often preferred by older players.

This will reduce public access to hard courts,” said Sandy Rosenthal, a community activist who plays the Audubon courts five times a week. “It’s a loss to the community. Audubon officials say there is no timeline for the project and no immediate plans to move forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/news/business/audubon-tulane-explore-deal-to-renovate-tennis-courts/article_c8ba2984-f8f5-11ed-b043-87e59c0d3a21.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos