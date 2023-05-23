List of Asian Games hockey winners





Hockeyhas been an important part of the over the years Asian Games. The first edition of the Asian Games was held in 1951 in New Delhi, India, but hockey made its Asian Games debut seven years later, at the 1958 Tokyo Games. Since then, the sport has been a regular part of the big event. However, only men’s hockey was played until the 1978 Asian Games. Women’s field hockey was introduced in the 1982 Asian Games, also held in New Delhi. Men’s hockey at Asian Games: Pakistan’s early dominance unparalleled In the early years, the Pakistan men’s hockey team emerged as the dominant force in the Asian Games, usually at the expense of arch-rival India. At the time, the rivalry between India and Pakistan was the biggest draw in hockey and while India excelled on the Olympics stage, the script was flipped in the continental event. Pakistan has competed in every Asian Games men’s hockey tournament since 1958, winning the gold medal eight times. They also have three Asian Games silver and three bronze medals. Four-time Hockey World Cup winner Pakistan won the first-ever Asian Games men’s hockey gold medal at the 1958 Asian Games, while the Indian men’s hockey team settled for silver. The tournament was played in a single round-robin league format. Interestingly, Pakistan and India played the next six finals up to the 1982 Asian Games. However, India only managed to prevail against Pakistan once – at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand, courtesy of an extra-time winner of Balbir Singh. Pakistan won the other five finals. With the popularity of hockey growing in Asia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and Japan began challenging the duopoly of Pakistan and India in the late 1980s. At the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, the Republic of Korea won the Asian Games men’s hockey gold medal on home soil. Korea would go on to win three more gold medals – in 1994, 2002 and 2006 – making them the second most successful team at the continental meet with four gold medals. India has meanwhile won three gold medals (1966, 1998 and 2014) at the Asian Games, but has nine silver and three bronze medals to its name. At the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Japan became only the fourth country, after Pakistan, India and South Korea, to win an Asian Games gold medal in men’s hockey. Japan beat Malaysia 3-1 in the penalty shootout after the final was tied 6-6 after regular time. India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the play-offs to take the bronze. The 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8. The winner of the upcoming edition of the Games qualifies directly for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. A total of 12 men’s teams will compete in Hangzhou. Asian Games men’s field hockey winners and medalists

Women’s Hockey at Asian Games: South Korea Reigns Women’s hockey made its debut at the Asian Games at the 1982 edition in New Delhi. The Indian national field hockey team became the inaugural champion of the Asian Games women’s field hockey after going undefeated throughout the tournament. Korea took silver in the inaugural edition, but went on to win the next four gold medals on the brunce. The first four editions of women’s hockey tournaments at the Asian Games, from 1982 to 1994, featured six teams each and were played in the round-robin format. The medals were awarded according to the standings on the points table. The first-ever women’s field hockey final was played between Korea and India at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand. South Korea defeated India 2-1 to win their fourth consecutive title, while China took bronze with a 2-0 victory over Japan. In the next three editions, China won a hat-trick of gold medals. However, South Korea recaptured the title on home soil after beating China with a lone goal in the 2014 final. It was Korea’s fifth gold. The Japan women’s hockey team, like its men, won its first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. The upcoming Asian Games will see the continent’s top 12 women’s hockey teams compete for the title and a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Asian Games women’s hockey winners and medalists

