SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Duke women’s golf senior Eric Shepherd closed her collegiate career on Monday with a 3-under-par, 69 map on her way to tied for 14th place, individually, at the NCAA Championship, played at the 6,368-yard, par 72 Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

It marked her highest finish at the NCAA Championship, as she recorded five birdies that day while hitting 15 greens, 11 fairways and 30 putts. Over the four days, Shepherd turned rounds of 70, 74, 72 and 69 for a 3-under, 285.

How it happened

Eric Shepherd opened her round at 12:12, local at the No. 10 hole.

She set things up early as she hit all seven fairways and all nine greens on the front nine.

Shepherd rolled in her first birdie of the day on the par-3 No. 13 when she dropped a 12-footer. After a par at No. 14 while 2-putting from 21 feet, Shepherd sank a 7-foot putt on the 415-yard, par-4 15th to go to 2-under.

She parred No. 16, then collected back-to-back birdies on No. 17 and No. 18. On the 17th hole, Shepherd rolled in a 15-footer for a birdie. She hit a great flop on the par-5 No. 18 from 30 yards with her 60-degree wedge sitting two yards from the cup.

Shepherd made the turn at 4-under, 32, and had the lowest round of the day as she made her way to the No. 1 hole.

She missed her first two greens of the day at No. 1 and No. 2 while suffering from her lone bogeys of the afternoon. Shepherd got back to No. 3 with a 2-putt par. She then let her putter work on the par-5 fifth hole as she cleared a 38-foot putt for a birdie to return to 3-under-par.

Shepherd made par on the challenging par-3 fifth hole and then had a great shot at No. 6 from the right rough and 2-putted for par. She just missed a birdie on the par-5 seventh and then parred No. 8.

Shepherd went to No. 9 for her final collegiate hole. She missed the fairway and hit her approach from the rough to the short of the green. Shepherd chipped to the green, then sank a 5-foot par putt to finish with a 69.

Notes

Eric Shepherd recorded her 14th round of even or under par of the season and 39th of her career.

Shepherd finished her career with 16 top-20 finishes and 10 rounds in the 1960s.

The course had the lowest scoring average of the four stroke play rounds with an average of 73.13.

Shepherd finished the 72 holes with 48 pars and 14 birdies.

She played the par-5 holes at 3-under-par.

Shepherd finished her career with a batting average of 73.12 along with one win, six top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes.

She was one of only eight golfers to score 3-under or better in the final round.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the individual title with a 10-under, 278.

Quotes

“It was amazing. I was 4-under in the front nine so everything just went the way I wanted it to. To have the team there after a tough day yesterday just meant everything to me. So it was honestly just a dream to ending my Duke career on a high note, and just thinking a lot today as I was playing it was kind of a long day so just to realize how good I’ve had four years and how lucky I am it was a great day.” — Duke senior Eric Shepherd on her last lap

“Yeah, today was good. Actually, at the end of the last lap yesterday, I realized my driver was cracked. So I got a new driver and was just super excited to hit driver; it just felt really good. So that was a big plus and then [my] swing this week was pretty good. I’ve been working on it all season. Just to have it come together and hit my first nine greens there is pretty good. So it felt really good.” — Duke Sr Eric Shepherd on her ball-striking from the start today

“You know, I had really high expectations for Duke. I’ve dreamed all my life of coming here. And my experience was just everything I could have dreamed of and more. So I’m just so glad I chose Duke But more importantly, Duke chose me and it will forever be my home.” — Duke senior Eric Shepherd about her Duke career

“Erica played very solid today. Very easy round, no big mistakes, good recovery and she made some nice putts. She also drove well, which she really liked, having unknowingly played with a cracked driver’s face in recent days.” — Duke head coach Danny Brooks

What comes next

Duke finished the 2022–23 season and the 39th under the direction of the head coach Danny Brooks . The Blue Devils will lose a few seniors Eric Shepherd And Megan Furney but will bring back a solid group and welcome new golfers to the mix in 2023-24, which will be Brooks’ 40th season.

