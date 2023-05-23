Sports
Scotland cricket: Lorna Jack on World Cup ambition
Scottish batsman Lorna Jack says reaching a World Cup is the “main goal” of the women’s national team, as nine players have been awarded their first professional contracts.
Scotland have never reached the showpiece of the game, but the Under-19s made it to the inaugural World Cup last winter.
Of that roster, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister and Orla Montgomery are three of the players to get contracts.
“We have more time, more facilities and more support,” says Jack (30).
“We need to have that support and then use it in the tournaments we go into,” Jack, who also keeps wicket, told the The BBC’s Stumped Podcast.
“We don’t play a lot of international cricket at the moment, we have a few tournaments coming up, hopefully one of them will be a World Cup qualifier, and we want to go there and win the qualifier.
“Making the World Cup is the main goal, and if we can do that then we can put Scotland on the map as a cricket country. The men are already doing that, we have to push for that. With these contracts we can do it.”
Jack works as a police officer and spoke candidly about the influence of her work on her cricket.
“When I started my job, it was very difficult to keep my balance – it got me into quite a bit of trouble and had a negative impact on my health,” she added.
“I had to make some tough decisions – say after a night shift that I’m not coming to do a fitness test, and then you stress whether that makes you available for selection. You have to think about what’s better for that.” time.
“The contracts have allowed me to take a day off – obviously less hours, less money – but you get compensated for that through Cricket Scotland and through the contract.
“It takes some pressure off, because there are days in the police force when you don’t have to deal with very nice things and it can be mentally and physically tough to go to training and give 100%.”
While the contracts are not full-time and the nine women will continue to work or study alongside their cricket, Jack believes it is an important step and will provide players with a healthier work-life balance.
“They are part-time contracts, but it helps because most of us have full-time jobs or are students or part-time jobs. No one on these contracts has ever been a full-time cricketer,” she said. .
“Hopefully for some of the girls who will come in the future, for me probably not, but it just allows us to have the financial support to take a few hours off from work, or for me, a full day of work. It allows us to train a little more and a little more effectively.”
Jack has seen the women’s game evolve significantly over the course of nearly 150 appearances for her country since her debut in 2007.
“I started very young and have seen it evolve from men’s hand-offs, playing in oversized shirts – I’m 5ft 1in so you can imagine how that went, especially in Scotland when the wind blows – to now, getting our contracts,” she added.
“It’s been a journey, there are too many people to thank, but they all know who they are. To go from where we were to where we are now is incredible.”
