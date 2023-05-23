Former football player Jaden Hullaby of Texas, New Mexico dies





Jaden Hullaby, a former football player from both New Mexico and Texas, has passed away, both schools announced on social media on Monday. A relative of Hullaby posted on social media on Sunday that he had been missing since Friday and that the family “couldn’t track any of his devices”. He was last seen in Dallas and there is no official word on his cause of death. Hullaby spent the 2022 season in New Mexico playing both tight end and running back. He was recruited to Texas in 2020 and played in two games there that season. He was redshirted in Texas in 2021 before switching. “It is such devastating and tragic news to learn that Jaden has passed away,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. “He was a wonderful person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.” Hullaby, who was from Dallas, graduated from Mansfield Timberview High School and attended Bishop Dunne in Dallas as a junior in high school, where he won a state title. He caught two passes for 44 yards last season for New Mexico to go with 59 yards on 13 carries. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season with UNM.

