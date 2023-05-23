



Fenty, Styler, Young Advance in NCAA Singles Championships

Lake Nona, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

NCAA Singles Championship (Day 1 of 6)

rating: No team score

Next UM event: Tuesday, May 23 — at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships (Lake Nona, Fla.), TBD MORE NONA, Fla. — Andreas Fanty , Ondrej Styler And Gavin Young on the University of Michigan men’s tennis team each recorded opening-round victories in the 2023 NCAA Singles Championship on Monday (May 22) at the USTA National Campus. It marks the first time since 1980 that the Michigan team has advanced three players to the second round of the NCAA Singles Championship. Young—originally a singles alternate but replaced South Carolina’s Toby Samuel—was the Wolverines’ first game of the day as he faced a known foe in Illinois’ Karlis Ozolins. Playing against three different Illinis (Mathias Debru, Hunter Heck and Olivier Okonkwo) this season, Young recorded wins over all three, but met the Illinois No. 1 for the first time. Young defeated Ozolins in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to his first NCAA Singles Championship. The first set was a series of runs with Ozolins taking a 3-0 lead before Young matched him at 3-3, though Ozolins finished with a 3-0 run. In the second set, Young jumped out to a 3-0 lead and broke Ozolins for the second time to take the set 6-2. Leading 5-0 in the third, Young gave up only one game, as he won 6-1. In the eighth finals he will compete against Michael Zheng from Columbia. Fenty made it 2-for-2 for the Wolverines as he beat Louisville’s Etienne Donnet in three sets. With the score tied at 5-5, Donnet managed to win twice in a row and take the first set 7-5. The second set was stopped at 4-3, advantage with Fenty, due to the weather and moved inside. Tied at 5-5, Fenty held serve and then broke Donnet for the 7-5 second set. Third was all Fenty as he claimed two break points in a 6-1 win. In a highly anticipated rematch, it was Styler again who defeated USC’s Stefan Dostanic 7-6 (12-10), 6-2. Styler had the tiebreaker victory over Dostanic at the NCAA Super Regional that sent the Wolverines to the quarterfinals. It was another battle in the first set as the two went to a 12–10 tiebreak, Styler’s second-longest tiebreak of the season. Styler used the momentum towards a double break in the second set to take a 5-1 lead and finished with a famous Styler service ace for the 6-2 win. It extended Styler’s singles win streak to 17 in a row as he improved to 28-4 this season. Patrick Maloney fell by matching 6-3 scores with Hawai’i’s Andre Ilagan in the final game of the day, ending his Michigan career. The fifth-year senior went 14-5 this season on a 12-game win streak to finish his collegiate singles career at 73-33. Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 23) the second round of singles continues, as does the opening round of the NCAA Doubles Championship. It will be double duty for Fenty and Young as the ranked duo start playing. NCAA Singles Championship first round No. 63 Gavin Young (UM)d. No. 23 Karlis Ozolins (Illinois) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 20 Andreas Fanty (UM)d. No. 45 Etienne Donnet (Louisville) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

No. 8 Ondrej Styler (UM)d. No. 25 Stefan Dostanic (USC) 7-6 (12-10), 6-2

When. 65 Andrew Ilagan (Hawaii) d. When. 44 Patrick Maloney (UM) 6-3, 6-3

