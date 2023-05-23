They need stars and defense

We heard Flyers general manager Danny Briere state that the team is in need of a rebuild. We agree.

It’s time. It’s past. Keith Jones, president of hockey operations, agrees. All management agrees.

I’m going to say this, that we’re all in agreement that this effort, this new era, is going to take time, CEO Dan Hilferty said. I’m going to reiterate what people have said, we’re going to do it the right way.

We would be calculated in everything we do, and we would be measured about making strides forward.

Today we offer our State of the Flyers. We break down what the Flyers have and what they need. There is much doom and gloom surrounding this team. It may take some time to reverse that.

The Flyers grew accustomed to success and large adoring crowds at the Wells Fargo Center over the years. That’s not where they are in 2023.

premier franchise

First a brief review. Flyers fans have enjoyed great success since the franchise first hit the ice in 1967.

The back-to-back Stanley Cups is the first expansion team to win a Cup. Six other appearances in the final. A playoff record of 231-218. An all-time record of 2,135-1,536-457-207 (4,934 points).

Hall of Famers in Old Flyers Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Bill Barber, Eric Lindros, Mark Howe.

It is a proud and successful franchise.

All that success makes all the recent loss painful. The Flyers have not made the playoffs in three seasons, four of the last five. Disgruntled fans stopped showing up for games, unthinkable for such a loyal fan base.

The Flyers have suffered from a poor lineup, lack of star players, bad luck with injuries and free agent flops to reach this state.

What’s extra painful is watching 2-year-old Seattle Kraken reach 100 points during the regular season, win a playoff round, and almost win another. All with former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol behind the bench.

Why can’t the Flyers do that? The Flyers were 31-38-13 for 75 points. They were the seventh worst team in the league.

Forward

The Flyers have a solid core of forwards for a non-playoff team. Travis Konecny ​​scored 31 team goals. Owen Tippett scored 27 goals. Both are goalkeepers.

But no one else on the roster made it to 20 goals.

Young players began to make their mark Joel Farabee (15 goals, below his career high of 20), Morgan Frost (19 goals), Noah Cates (13 goals and the team’s best plus-minus rating at plus-3).

For the Flyers to succeed, these players must improve their production. Combining three of your better players for 47 goals is what you get in a 75 point team, not a playoff team.

Wade Allison showed promise, but has been injured for much of his career. Tyson Foerster scored seven points in eight games at the end of the season and he looks set to have a future in Philly.

Status of veterans

This assumes 30-year-old Kevin Hayes will be traded in the off-season.

The Flyers are counting on a return to form from veterans Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson, both of whom have missed this season through injuries. Couturier made just 29 appearances in 2021-22.

Atkinson will be 34 in June and Couturier will be 31 in December. How much are they realistically getting from Couturier and Atkinson? How much difference will they make?

If they get productive, solid seasons, expect the Flyers point total to rise from 75. To get into the Eastern Conference playoffs this year, 92 points was the minimum total.

Defenders

The Flyers need serious improvement on the backline. Is there an advantage for Rasmus Ristolainen, Ivan Provorov, Nick Seeler? Tony DeAngelo has been on the bench for the last five games. He was an under-27 player this season. Justin Braun announced his retirement after the season.

Travis Sanheim was given a long-term contract and then had a disappointing season.

Cam York, at age 22, played like he belongs in the NHL. He is undersized but can skate and move the puck. His instincts are NHL quality. He can be part of the building process.

Can Ronnie Attard, now playing for Team USA at the World Cup, get into the top six? What about Egor Zamula or Adam Ginning?

Defense needs the most improvement and should be the most fruitful for deals. If general manager Daniel Brire decides to shake up his defensive corps, Provorov should bring a nice return. DeAngelo may be harder to move with one year left on his contract.

Jones recently told The Daily Faceoff about defense: the blue line is the most important thing to me. We want to have a really advanced back-end.

A solid defensive corps is like having a great offensive line and defensive line in the NFL. Ask the Eagles how that was done.

Keeping

Carter Hart is close to a top level goalkeeper who will take advantage as the defense improves. Many nights, Hart endured a barrage of shots. He played 201 games in five seasons. He has a record of 84-84-26.

He remains the Flyers best player and best hope for success. Hart turns 25 in August, young for a position that often gets better with age and experience. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is 34 and almost single-handedly carries the Panthers.

Harts backups showed they have NHL potential. Sam Ersson was 10-6-3 and Felix Sandstrom was 3-12-3.

At Hart, goalkeeping is a position of strength. Don’t get involved with it.

Intangible assets

Philadelphia is one of the NHL’s elite franchises, despite having a 31-38-13 record. Philly is a potential destination city for free agents, especially if the team becomes respectable again.

Philly has strong management, an excellent fan base and a newfound willingness to rebuild the roster. The New Era of Orange press conference looked classy and sounded good. Skeptical and impatient fans should at least know that the team wants to build the right way.

Overview

Ask yourself: who are the big stars among the Flyers skaters? Do they have one? No decent players, but real star power, guys who win games?

In October, ESPN asked 50 hockey experts to rank the top 100 players based on how good they will be compared to their peers.

The Flyers had zero players listed. No Carter Hart. No Sean Couturier. Ottawa’s Claude Giroux was in 90th place.

The Flyers have a solid group of second and third line guys. Konecny ​​and Tippett had solid seasons. How much benefit do they have? Enough to rise to the top players in the league? Because that’s what the Flyers need.

Or have they reached their ceiling?

With John Tortorella, the Flyers have a successful coach on his resume and who knows, a rebuild may be in order.

The Flyers were 26th in punishment killing at 74.7 percent, and the latter at the power game at 15.6 percent. Special teams should be an asset, not one of the worst in the league.

The Flyers are a team in dire need of a top line, a center, and two forwards who consistently throw the puck into the net. Stars, real stars. Perhaps top contender Cutter Gauthier, who is currently tearing up the World Championships, and this year’s No. 7 in overall draft, will develop from that.

June’s design is hugely important to the new Briere, Jones and Tortorella management team. Don’t draft, maybe peck guys who maybe train. Listen to your scouts and trust them.

Jones says he wants to rebuild the defense. Which of the defenders are stars? Sanheim? Provorov? Or are they solid second pair guys? Or worse?

Where’s Chris Pronger? Brad McCrimmon? Mark How? Eric Desjardins? Kimmo Timmonen? Each of those five top d men has two things in common. They were great Flyers defenders. And they are drafted by other teams.

