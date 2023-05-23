Sports
Renovated tennis courts offer sporting opportunities
Published: May 23, 2023
Tennis courts in three Derby parks have been refurbished to improve amenities for citizens. Derby City Council are working with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) on the £87,000 project to ensure the courts remain available to the local community.
The tennis courts at Alvaston Park and King George V Playing Fields are now open after being completely revamped with new paint and lines, new tennis nets and the introduction of an improved gate entry system court reservation procedure.
At Markeaton Park, the tennis courts are currently closed while the courts are being cleaned and repainted. They will reopen to the public in the coming weeks. Darley Fields tennis courts have remained open throughout.
In addition to the investment, the council will also work with the LTA to develop a sustainable way of operating the tennis courts and providing a range of activities on the park grounds. The Council will be looking for a new park tennis provider to provide coaching opportunities for adults, juniors and families to enjoy tennis in the parks this year.
Later this summer, free park tennis sessions will be organized weekly for all ages, levels of play and experience where equipment is available so people don’t need someone to play with or their own racket. Local tennis leagues also provide friendly, sociable opportunities to get active through local competition.
Duncan Cowie, Head of Climate and Environment for Derby City Council, said:
It is really exciting to see these improvements to provide Derby communities with quality tennis facilities. We hope this encourages people to pick up a racket and hit the court, whether they are experienced players or beginners.
Free sessions are available during the week, as well as free organized activities for all ages that are planned in the summer to make tennis accessible to everyone.
The new gate-access system technology has been successfully tested over the past three years and evidence from sites across the country is that it increases participation because people can reserve a job online in advance and know it will definitely be available when they arrive .
It also means free tennis sessions and coaching can be scheduled on the courts at specific times, and also helps reduce anti-social behavior and vandalism.
The refurbishment project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and the LTA Tennis Foundation, provided by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Britain and open up the sport to many more people. The investment will bring thousands of existing parkland tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition back to life for the benefit of communities across the country.
Park tennis courts are vital in providing children and adults with the opportunity to get active, providing participants with significant physical and mental health and wellness benefits. Accessible facilities in parks are particularly important in making the sport accessible to people from lower socio-economic backgrounds and to women and girls.
Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said:
We are delighted to be working with Derby City Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for everyone to pick up a racket and get active. This investment is part of the UK Government’s Parks Tennis Project and the LTA project, and will ensure that jobs will be available to people for years to come.
We will also work closely with Derby City Council to ensure the local community has a range of accessible opportunities to take to the pitch and open up our sport to many more people.
All public tennis courts in Derby are available to book online at the LTA website, from £5.90 for an hour. Free sessions are available, but must be booked in advance.
