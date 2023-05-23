Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC announce qualifiers to take place in Zimbabwe





Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets in the final to win their first World Cup in 1996 Scotland and Ireland are in the same group for the Men’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. However, two-time West Indies champions and 1996 winner Sri Lanka have been placed in separate groups. The 10 teams are split into two groups of five, with Scotland and Ireland joining Sri Lanka in Group B, along with Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Group A consists of Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States. The tournament will take place from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. Host Zimbabwe take on Nepal, who are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, on the opening match day at Harare Sports Club, while the West Indies take on the USA at Takashinga Cricket Club. Scotland take on rivals Ireland at the Queens Sports Club on June 21. Each side will play the other teams in their group once and the top three from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, where they will play the teams they did not meet in the group stage. The two finalists qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India. For the first time in the qualifying tournament, the decision review system (DRS) is used from the Super Six stage. Host nation India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified. Luminaires All matches start at 08:00 BST Sunday June 18 Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club West Indies v USA, Brave Cricket Club Monday June 19 Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Tuesday June 20 Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club Nepal v USA, Brave Cricket Club Wednesday June 21 Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 22 West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club Friday June 23 Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Saturday June 24 Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club Netherlands against Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club Sunday June 25 Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club Monday June 26 Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club Tuesday June 27 Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 29 Super 6: A2 vs B2, Queen’s Sports Club Friday June 30 Super 6: A3 against B1, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club Saturday July 1 Super 6: A1 vs B3, Harare Sports Club Sunday July 2 Super 6: A2 against B1, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club Monday July 3 Super 6: A3 vs B2, Harare Sports Club Tuesday July 4 Super 6: A2 vs B3, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: 7th against 8th Takashinga Cricket Club Wednesday July 5 Super Six: A1 vs B2, Harare Sports Club Thursday, July 6 Super Six: A3 vs B3, Queen’s Sports Club Playoff: 9th against 10th Takashinga Cricket Club Friday 07 July Super Six: A1 against B1, Harare Sports Club Sunday 09 July Final, Harare Sports Club Warm-up fixtures Tuesday June 13 West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club Thursday June 15 Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club Ireland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/65683634 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos