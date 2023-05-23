Sports
NFL owners approve Thursday Night Football flex schedule; Teams are given 28 days notice
NFL owners passed a resolution to allow games to bend between Sunday afternoon and Thursday night. Here’s what you need to know:
- The resolution stated that flexible scheduling would be extended to Thursday, potentially requiring clubs to switch regular season games on Sunday afternoons, in Weeks 13-17, to approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday (and vice versa) at least 28 days notice from the league office.
- The resolution also noted that no club would be required to switch from Sunday afternoon to Thursday night more than once or play more than two Thursday night games in a season.
- In addition, the NFL will not apply flexible scheduling to Thursday Night Football more than twice per season and only in effect for the 2023 season unless not enforced during the regular season, in in which case this resolution will remain in effect for the 2024 season.
- The vote passed 24-8, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
What they say
When asked on Monday what their message is to fans planning to attend end-of-season games, Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of the NFL’s NFL Media, said fans should be vigilant about game times.
I would say keep your eyes peeled, look, know that there are more and more NFL games, especially later in the year, that have (the) potential to move, Schroeder said. And by the way, we’re also moving a lot of matches from one hour to four hours or four hours to one hour (on Sundays). There (are) games that follow our schedule in our windows. And so just be very vigilant and watch out and do our best to make sure we overcommunicate that as well.
Schroeder made several comments to those who argue that moving a game from Sunday to Thursday is too much, and vice versa. Since flexing on Sunday Night Football began in 2006, the average number of games per season has been 1.8. And the bar for flexing to Thursday or Monday evening will be higher than for an intraday flex. Also, the league changed the 15-day notice period from an earlier proposal to 28 days.
Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, said: This is not something we expect to be commonplace. And part of that is a bunch of reasons. A lot of our games, proud of most of our games that take place there. There (are) very few times when we have, as we say, a bit of a disaster. But second, we take the commitment to fans seriously. Both in the stadium and on TV.
New York Giants owner John Mara, who blasted the idea of TNF flexing in March, was asked if he wanted to comment.
No, he said in an email. I’ll just stand by my previous comments. Kaplan
Backstory
At the annual owners’ meeting in March, a proposal to allow games to bend under league pressure failed to get the necessary three-quarters of the owners’ votes needed to pass. It received 22 yes votes, two shy of the needed 24 (eight owners voted no and two abstained). The league’s rise came after Thursday Night Football’s first year on Amazon Prime, which saw ratings on the streamer drop by about 4 million viewers for each of its 15 games compared to 2021.
That was partly due to the move from linear to digital, but the matchups also drew criticism, including sometimes mocking lines from Al Michaels, who commented on the matches.
The NFL has been bending games from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night during the latter part of the season since 2006 and will have the mechanism available for Monday Night Football for the first time this coming season. But the concept of telling fans that a game will switch days with just 15 days’ notice proved too much for enough owners to block the change.
Can we please at some point consider the people who come to our games? John Mara told reporters in March, shortly after the failed vote. People make plans to go to these games weeks and months in advance. And 15 days in advance to say, ‘Sorry folks, that game you wanted to take your kids to on Sunday at 1am is now Thursday night? What are we thinking about?
Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the idea later that day, saying “There isn’t anyone in any of our organizations that doesn’t put our fans first.” Providing the best matchups for our fans is what we do. That’s part of what our schedule has always focused on. Flex has been part of that. We are very sensible about it and careful about it. We look at all the consequences of this before a decision is made.
(Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty)
