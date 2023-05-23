How tennis became my favorite hobby

When I first hit the tennis court, I had just gotten out of a breakup and started my own full-time business. I was looking for a healthy way to deal with the stress and emotion of it all, so on a whim I grabbed a flyer and signed myself up for tennis lessons. I’ve always been very active and as a kid I tried pretty much every sport under the sun except tennis. Much to my delight, hitting a tennis ball across a court was just what I needed.

Now tennis is one of the biggest silver linings to come out of that rough patch. I am completely obsessed with the sport and take every opportunity I can get to improve my game. The icing on the cake is that the benefits of tennis are enormous: social, active and both mentally and physically challenging. It is also a lifelong activity that you can continue at any age.

Whether you’re ready to pick up a racket or need some motivation to dive into something new, here are a few reasons why you should consider tennis as a new hobby:

1. You can be picky about how you learn.

Since I had no experience playing tennis, I felt the best option to start was to sign up for private lessons. Costs for lessons vary depending on where you live, but the one-on-one attention I received helped me quickly learn how to control the ball, establish my fundamentals, and ultimately build confidence.

However, if private lessons aren’t something you can use, there are plenty of more budget-friendly ways to learn. Group lessons tend to be less expensive (and they’re a fun way to meet new people!). Check with your local tennis clubs for group lessons, open play events, and clinics, or simply ask a friend to join you at a park to play.

2. It’s something you can do on your own.

After learning how not to send every ball into the parking lot, I found that using a ball machine was very therapeutic. In between my classes, I would go once or twice a week just to play solo. Most tennis facilities have ball machines that allow you to adjust the ball’s height, spin and feed speed, meaning you can control exactly how much training you get. It can be a little intimidating at first, but the more you go, the more comfortable you’ll be.

I never thought I would feel confident enough to play alone, but now I go several times a week to hit the ball myself. I’m all for playing a match with other people, but going to court alone gives you a golden chance to reset.

3. It’s the perfect way to relieve stress.

When I’m having a particularly stressful day at work and I need to blow off some steam, you better believe I’m hitting the tennis court. My coach always tells me to think of something that makes me angry, and then I hit the ball best.

It may seem counterintuitive to think about a stressor to relieve it, but I swear something happens when you channel that energy into a strong, powerful swing. At the end of a class, I’ve not only had a great workout, but I’ve definitely released some stress.

4. It gets you out.

There’s no better way to get yourself out of the dumps than by getting outside, and playing tennis is my new favorite way to do it. As a born and raised California girl, I love being in the sun, and we all know that spending time in nature has great benefits for our mental health.

I also enjoyed using tennis as a way to break up my work days. If you have a flexible schedule and can sneak in between meetings for a quick match, go for it. You’ll feel so much more energized if you spend even 30 minutes outside instead of slumped over your desk all day.

5. The outfits are a major mood booster.

I’ll be the first to admit that my initial interest in learning to play tennis was based solely on the cute outfits. As a kid, if there was a sport that involved a skirt, I begged my mom to sign me up. There’s just something about putting on a tennis skirt or dress that makes me feel more myself than putting on yoga pants. I’ve always been a girly girl and everything about tennis style comes back to that.

When I first signed up for classes, I splurged on a classic tennis wardrobe, sticking with all the preppy skorts, scrunchies, and racket bags I could find. Now that tennis and pickleball seem to be trending, there are plenty of outfits worth adding to your basket. Hey, you must look good!