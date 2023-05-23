Men’s ice hockey season tickets now on sale!





Orono, Maine — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey season tickets are now on sale for the 2023-24 campaign! “The Alfond is the best environment in college hockey because of you,” says head coach Ben Barr . “The energy and dedication you bring to game night is contagious and we promise to bring the same energy to the ice. Your support is vital to our program and we can’t wait to take the journey north with you in October to continue.” Season ticket members are treated to a variety of benefits, including special perks from local sponsors, an exclusive gift for season members, access to the card exchange program, and the ability to purchase additional tickets at a discounted price for season members. A gold season membership includes a parking pass for the Alfond Arena’s main parking lot, access to hospitality during breaks in the Alfond Family Lounge with heavy snacks and a cash bar, along with all of the benefits listed above, all worth $550. Limited club places are available for the 2023-2024 season. These deluxe seats are great for entertaining clients and friends, rewarding employees or enjoying every home game in style. The purchase of a club seat includes access to a catered buffet, all-inclusive bar service, VIP parking and premium seat view. Maine Athletics is also pleased to offer a subscription discount for young alumni. All alumni who graduated from UMaine in 2019-2023 can purchase a full season ticket in one of the white sections with a 20% discount for the 2023-24 season. Fans can reserve their tickets by phone at 207-581-BEAR. Fans can also visit us in person at the UMaine Athletics box office between 8:30 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday, or email questions to [email protected] Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting the virtual one UMain Athletics Box Office. Season members of the 2022-23 season have the first right of refusal to purchase tickets for their current seating locations. Tickets can be renewed online, by phone or in person at the UMaine Athletics Box Office. The deadline for extending these seats before they are released to the general public is August 18, 2023. For more information and pricing for seasonal memberships, visit GoBlackBears.com/tickets or check out the Maine men’s ice hockey season membership brochure here. Stay tuned as the 2023-24 men’s ice hockey game schedule will be officially released soon. -UMaine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblackbears.com/news/2023/5/23/mens-ice-hockey-season-tickets-on-sale-now.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos