ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nine University of Michigan student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District at-large Team selected by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon (May 23). To receive the honor, student-athletes must have attended classes for at least one year and earned at least a cumulative grade of 3.50.

Five female student-athletes were honored Sierra Brooks (women’s gymnastics), Maddie Burns (women’s lacrosse), Annaka Turnsma (rowing), Ariana Shokohi (rowing) and Utassa’s executioner (water polo). UM allowed four male student-athletes to earn honors in men’s lacrosse Michael Boehm and a trio of wrestlers Matte Fine Silver , Cole Mattin And Jack Medley .

Brooks graduated with a degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and earning her second CSC Academic All-District nomination. She was the 2023 AAI Award winner and Michigan’s Big Ten Medal of Honor female recipient, also earning her third Regional Gymnast of the Year and second Big Ten Gymnast of the Year honors. She was the 13th Wolverine in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors four times and earn 15 event titles in 2023. She recoded two perfect 10s this season with one on vault and the other her first perfect score on floor exercise, which earned her an NCAA regional crown. Brooks finished the 2023 season with her seventh first-team All-America title as she finished fourth overall on floor.

Burns studies business administration at the Ross School of Business and is an academic All-Big Ten honoree. She anchored the backline in all 20 games this season and led UM with 23 turnovers caused and 34 ground balls. Burns also won 49 tie checks to move into second place on the team. She was named second-team all-region, first-team All-Big Ten and was an All-America midseason honorable mention and a USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America honorable mention.

Draaisma graduated this spring as a sports scientist. She is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, and a two-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete. Decorated for her work in the classroom, Draaisma has also helped the Wolverines to success on the water. She has been on two Big Ten Championship-winning teams (2021, ’23) and has won three Big Ten medals (2021, 2V4, gold; 2022, 1V4, silver), including the silver medal she helped beat Michigan’s 2V8 winning at the Big Ten Championships earlier this month (May 14). The Wolverines are automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Championships in Pennsauken, NJ, this weekend (May 26-28), where she will row in the championship regatta for the second time in her career.

Shokoohi also graduated this spring, in biology, health and society, with a minor in French and francophone studies. Shookoohi has two Academic All-Big Ten honors to her credit and has been named a CRCA Scholar-Athlete twice. Shokoohi, a three-year eighth rower, has helped the Wolverines win two Big Ten titles (2021, ’23), with one gold (2021, 1V8) and two silver medals (2022, 1V8; 2023, 2V8). She has rowed two boats with top-10 finishes at the NCAA regatta and will soon compete in three NCAA Championships. Both Draaisma and Shokoohi were in UM’s 1V8 when it was named Big Ten Boat of the Week earlier this spring.

Utassy received this year’s Bates Deskins Award, given by the university to a junior student-athlete who excels both academically and athletically. Utassy is a double major in communications and media along with psychology. She broke the school record for points last season, scoring 143 off of 83 goals and 60 assists – both team highs. Utassy earned Academic All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore and was named to the CWPA all-conference first team last season.

Boehm, a member of the All-Big Ten first team who helped the men’s lacrosse team to its first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth, set a new school record for goals in a season with 45. He also led the team in points with 73, in addition to third in assists (28). Boehm was named MVP of the Big Ten Tournament and scored five goals in the championship game against Maryland (May 6) and ten in Michigan’s three tournament games. He has also earned All-America honorable mentions from US Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.

Finesilver completed his collegiate career as a four-time NCAA qualifier, posting a career record of 106-35 over five seasons. He went 26-8 for the Wolverines at 184 pounds after joining the program this season, placed third at the Big Ten Championships and reached the NCAA Round of 12. Finesilver, a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, completed his graduate work at Michigan’s School of Social Work after earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in management studies from Duke.

Mattin graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in biology, health and society and, after receiving the prestigious Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship, will begin dentistry at Marquette next fall. He posted a 16-11 record and qualified for the NCAA Championships this season with 141 pounds, earning two pins at NCAAs to contribute to the Wolverines’ sixth-place finish. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors this season.

A 2020 NWCA Honorable Mention All-American, Medley was a three-year starter and two-time NCAA 125-pound qualifier for the Wolverines and posted a career record of 93-55, including a 23-13 this season. A five-time Academic All-Big Ten and three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, Medley graduated with two degrees from Michigan, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management last spring and a master’s degree in management this year from the Ross School of Business.

Academic All-America selections will be announced later in June.

