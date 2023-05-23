Sports
Nine Wolverines named CSC Academic All-District
Nine Wolverines named CSC Academic All-District
5/23/2023 12:00:00 PM
// Sarah Van Metre
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nine University of Michigan student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District at-large Team selected by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon (May 23). To receive the honor, student-athletes must have attended classes for at least one year and earned at least a cumulative grade of 3.50.
Five female student-athletes were honored Sierra Brooks (women’s gymnastics), Maddie Burns (women’s lacrosse), Annaka Turnsma (rowing), Ariana Shokohi (rowing) and Utassa’s executioner (water polo). UM allowed four male student-athletes to earn honors in men’s lacrosse Michael Boehm and a trio of wrestlers Matte Fine Silver, Cole Mattin And Jack Medley.
Brooks graduated with a degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and earning her second CSC Academic All-District nomination. She was the 2023 AAI Award winner and Michigan’s Big Ten Medal of Honor female recipient, also earning her third Regional Gymnast of the Year and second Big Ten Gymnast of the Year honors. She was the 13th Wolverine in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors four times and earn 15 event titles in 2023. She recoded two perfect 10s this season with one on vault and the other her first perfect score on floor exercise, which earned her an NCAA regional crown. Brooks finished the 2023 season with her seventh first-team All-America title as she finished fourth overall on floor.
Burns studies business administration at the Ross School of Business and is an academic All-Big Ten honoree. She anchored the backline in all 20 games this season and led UM with 23 turnovers caused and 34 ground balls. Burns also won 49 tie checks to move into second place on the team. She was named second-team all-region, first-team All-Big Ten and was an All-America midseason honorable mention and a USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America honorable mention.
Draaisma graduated this spring as a sports scientist. She is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, and a two-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete. Decorated for her work in the classroom, Draaisma has also helped the Wolverines to success on the water. She has been on two Big Ten Championship-winning teams (2021, ’23) and has won three Big Ten medals (2021, 2V4, gold; 2022, 1V4, silver), including the silver medal she helped beat Michigan’s 2V8 winning at the Big Ten Championships earlier this month (May 14). The Wolverines are automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Championships in Pennsauken, NJ, this weekend (May 26-28), where she will row in the championship regatta for the second time in her career.
Shokoohi also graduated this spring, in biology, health and society, with a minor in French and francophone studies. Shookoohi has two Academic All-Big Ten honors to her credit and has been named a CRCA Scholar-Athlete twice. Shokoohi, a three-year eighth rower, has helped the Wolverines win two Big Ten titles (2021, ’23), with one gold (2021, 1V8) and two silver medals (2022, 1V8; 2023, 2V8). She has rowed two boats with top-10 finishes at the NCAA regatta and will soon compete in three NCAA Championships. Both Draaisma and Shokoohi were in UM’s 1V8 when it was named Big Ten Boat of the Week earlier this spring.
Utassy received this year’s Bates Deskins Award, given by the university to a junior student-athlete who excels both academically and athletically. Utassy is a double major in communications and media along with psychology. She broke the school record for points last season, scoring 143 off of 83 goals and 60 assists – both team highs. Utassy earned Academic All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore and was named to the CWPA all-conference first team last season.
Boehm, a member of the All-Big Ten first team who helped the men’s lacrosse team to its first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth, set a new school record for goals in a season with 45. He also led the team in points with 73, in addition to third in assists (28). Boehm was named MVP of the Big Ten Tournament and scored five goals in the championship game against Maryland (May 6) and ten in Michigan’s three tournament games. He has also earned All-America honorable mentions from US Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse.
Finesilver completed his collegiate career as a four-time NCAA qualifier, posting a career record of 106-35 over five seasons. He went 26-8 for the Wolverines at 184 pounds after joining the program this season, placed third at the Big Ten Championships and reached the NCAA Round of 12. Finesilver, a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, completed his graduate work at Michigan’s School of Social Work after earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in management studies from Duke.
Mattin graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in biology, health and society and, after receiving the prestigious Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship, will begin dentistry at Marquette next fall. He posted a 16-11 record and qualified for the NCAA Championships this season with 141 pounds, earning two pins at NCAAs to contribute to the Wolverines’ sixth-place finish. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors this season.
A 2020 NWCA Honorable Mention All-American, Medley was a three-year starter and two-time NCAA 125-pound qualifier for the Wolverines and posted a career record of 93-55, including a 23-13 this season. A five-time Academic All-Big Ten and three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, Medley graduated with two degrees from Michigan, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management last spring and a master’s degree in management this year from the Ross School of Business.
Academic All-America selections will be announced later in June.
|
Sources
2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/5/23/general-nine-wolverines-named-csc-academic-all-district.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These Easter Eggs and References Made Season 3 of Stranger Things Even Better
- Nine Wolverines named CSC Academic All-District
- Watch: E-commerce in the fashion industry: present and future
- Murder on the City Express – Who is killing the London Stock Exchange stock market?
- 5g: India poised to be at the forefront of digital innovation with thriving digital economy: US Ambassador
- 5 ways the Illegal Immigration Bill threatens our constitution
- swimming and cycling.Which is the best workout for weight loss | Health
- The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin ignores Donald Trump’s weekend tirade – Deadline
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered by 20,000 fans at Sydney Stadium
- United States-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- ‘The Kerala Story is a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of mainstream Bollywood’ – Entertainment News, Firstpost
- Bill Gates just announced the end of Google and Amazon