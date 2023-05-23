Pete Thamel: Oregon, Washington wants to leave Pac-12 for the Big Ten





USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, and reports say a few other Pac-12 teams are looking to join them. Pete Thamel, ESPN College Football reporter, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that Oregon and Washington have all but jeopardized their claim of wanting to go to the Big Ten. Thamel talked about the possibilities of Colorado potentially returning to the Big 12, and Arizona, Utah and Arizona state be in an interesting place depending on the conference’s new TV deal. Pac-12’s current deal expires at the end of the 2023 season. The question is whether the Big Ten wants to continue to expand. As of right now, it’s certainly not a priority as the conference has a mess to deal with in its own TV deal with schools returning money to the networks, jeopardizing the deal with NBC, CBS and FOX for THIS FALL (thanks , Kevin Warren). New Commissioner Tony Petit’s full focus is on salvaging that deal and keeping all schools happy with their payouts, but it would seem odd to just bring in USC and UCLA without any other West Coast expansion in the near future. The Action Networks Brett McMurphy talked about that while appearing on The fixed verb podcast: The people I talk to tell me that expansion is not dead. Now does this mean the Big Ten is going to add someone next week or next month? No. But I think they will within the next two or three years or sooner. The future of the Pac-12 largely depends on how aggressive the Big Ten becomes. I think they’re going to be very aggressive because I still think their plan was never to just add UCLA and USC and leave them on an island. They want to bring in more Pac-12 schools. What does this look like? I bet it will be a punch, counter-punch situation with the SEC. That’s why the Big Ten felt the need to add the California powerhouses after the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma just months earlier. Thamel also noted in the interview that flares are going up in the ACC with National Championship caliber teams like Clemson and Florida state make less money than Vanderbilt and Mississippi state with the current state of the ACC TV deal. All this can lead to a lot of action. The future of how the sport is put together depends on whether or not the Pac-12 can get a reasonable TV deal, Thamel said. Amazon and Apple were two ready-made options he cited as potential landing sites for the Pac-12’s next network deal. But it would be a deal unprecedented in the major sports, and the first of its kind at the Power 5 level. Anyway, the formation of a Power 2 has already begun with the Big Ten and SEC stealing powerhouses from the Pac-12 and Big 12 respectively. If the other three major conferences can’t get the money some blue blood schools think they earn, we could see more teams like Oregon and Washington asking for a seat at the table with the Big Ten and SEC sooner rather than later.

