East’s dominance in table tennis is inevitable in races for team titles





Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) When it comes to table tennis in the country, states from the eastern part of the country have turned their attention to emerging talents. The trend has even continued with new events like Khelo India University Games which have revitalized the sports at the varsity level. With universities falling behind the QS world rankings, the academic institutions have not only pushed sports to the back seat, but the number of players considering sports as a career option has also declined over the years. Under the circumstances, the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) have given new life to various disciplines, reviving sports in colleges and universities and somewhat boosting the morale of the athletes. With the support of the central and state governments, the Games have gained popularity and the third edition of the Khelo India University Games will commence for the first time in all disciplines in Uttar Pradesh in four cities. Table tennis events of the Games, which kick off at the BBD Badminton Hall here on Wednesday, are vital for the 32 teams that will compete for the coveted titles in the men’s and women’s team championships. Sixteen top universities in each section will compete and be ranked according to how they finished in the latest edition in Bengaluru. However, the predominance of East – Adamas University, University of North Bengal, Mizoram University and Lalit Narayan Mithila University – is palpable in the male category. However, you could see that two universities in the north were among the top four in the women’s section – Chandigarh University and Chitkara University – at number 2 and number 3 behind Adamas University of West Bengal. Jadavpur University, also from the East, ranks fourth. These teams in both categories will lead each of the four groups, while the rest follow them in a zigzag format to complete the group draws, said league manager N. Ganeshan. It also means that most universities will have to outsource their tasks and they will have to work hard to beat the other two teams in the group to qualify for the first phase of the competition. Two teams from each group enter the second stage, played in a knockout format. The quarter-finals and semi-finals in both categories will begin on May 26, with the finals on the last day of the championships. The groups: Gentlemen: Group A: Chitkara University, SRM University, Adamas University, Savitribai Phule University. Group B: Chandigarh University, Mizoram University, SAGE University, VELS University. Group C: University of North Bengal, University of Madras, University of Mumbai, University of Punjabi. Group D: Osmania University, Gujarat University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, University of Delhi. Women: Group A: Chitkara University, University of Madras, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, University of Rajasthan. Group B: SRM University, Delhi University, Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University, Jadavpur University. Group C: University of Calcutta, Osmania University, Chandigarh University, Savitribai Phule University. Group D: Jain University, Panjab University, Adams University, Shreemati Nathibai Damodar University. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sakshipost.com/news/kiug-2022-easts-domination-table-tennis-inevitable-team-titles-races-192367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos