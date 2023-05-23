Men’s Basketball signs Hasan Abdul-Hakim for 2023-24





RIO GRANDE VALLEYUniversity of Texas, Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s basketball head coach. Matt Figger announced the signing of 6-8 guard on TuesdayHasan Abdul-Hakimwho played last season with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI), which was ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA during the regular season, for the 2023-24 season. In 2022-23, Abdul-Hakim averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks while covering 50.6% from the field and 78.4% from the foul line shot in 22 games (17 starts) en route to All-Region 18 Second Team honors. Abdul-Hakim scored a season-high 21 points with a season-high seven rebounds against the College of Southern Nevada on January 14. He also posted a season-high six assists against Utah State Eastern on January 11, a season-high five steals against Colorado Northwestern Community College on January 21, and four ties against Odessa College on November 4. CSI finished the season 29-2. Abdul-Hakim played his first two seasons at Santa Fe College. In 2021-2022, he averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 43.8% from the field and 67.3% from the line in 29 games (28 starts). He scored a career-high 27 points at Eastern Florida State College on February 16, grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds at Hillsborough Community College on November 3, and made a career-high nine assists against Daytona State College on January 22. , grabbed a career-high seven steals against St. Petersburg College on February 19 and twice blocked a career-high four shots. In 2020-21, Abdul-Hakim featured in 20 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9% from the field and 67.7% from the line. He reached double-digits in scoring in each of his last four games, including a season-high 26 points at Polk State College on March 29. Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Abdul-Hakim attended Central Pointe Christian Academy before playing at Gunn Academy. “Hasan is a very versatile, very athletic player who can guard any position one through five,” said Figger. “He can play all three guard positions. Hasan is a strong, powerful man who is explosive from the floor and can finish in traffic. He played in the first team in junior college, which allowed him to bring that winning experience to our team We are very excited that he is helping us take the next step.” Abdul-Hakim joins 6-5 guardJJ Howard6-10 aheadDavid Oyona6-1 guardElijah Elliottand 5-10 guardDeAnthony Tipleras part of the 2023-24 recruiting class. Support UTRGV men’s basketball|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

