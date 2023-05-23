BYU Football offers QB from Ty Detmer’s High School Team





PROVO, Utah– BYU football is actively hunting quarterbacks for the 2024 recruiting class. The latest offer to a potential caller from the BYU staff was Enoch Watson of Arizona. Watson is gearing up for his final season at the American Leadership Academy this fall. BYU major winner and former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer coaches ALA in Arizona. Ty Detmer coaches Enoch Watson at ALA in Arizona Detmer enters his third season as head coach at ALA. He has an 18-4 record during his first two years as headman. Detmer’s offensive coordinator is another BYU great, Max Hall. Both will coach Watson, who comes to ALA after preparing for Coconino High in Flagstaff, Arizona. god is awesome!!! After a great conversation with Coach Roderick, I am BLESSED to have earned my FIRST Division 1 offer to Brigham Young University! @CoachRoderick @BYUfootball @CoachMeetch @alaqcfootball @TyDetmer14 @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/k5VdwuVnSA — Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) May 19, 2023 BYU is the first school to offer Watson a scholarship. “God is awesome!!! After a great chat with Coach Roderick, I am BLESSED to have earned my FIRST division 1 offering at Brigham Young University,” Watson tweeted. Watson is the younger brother of BYU linebacker signer Pierson Watson. The older Watson brother was on the same Coconino High team last fall. Pierson now serves a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina. Meanwhile, Enoch Watson teams up with Detmer and Hall to lead ALA this season. Last season, Drew Cowart was Detmer and Hall’s quarterback at ALA. Cowart signed with BYU last February as a favorite walk-on. He threw for 2,446 yards and had an impressive 7-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio last season while completing 57% of his passes. Watson attended BYU football last March Enoch Watson is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He visited Provo on March 17 to watch BYU football spring practice. As members of the BYU team left the Student Athlete Building practice fields, Watson was chatting with current BYU QBs Kedon Slovis and Cade Fennegan. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

