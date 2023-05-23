Conroy named GM of Calgary Flames





The Calgary Flames announced today that former Clarkson standout Craig Conroy has been named General Manager. Conroy becomes the eighth General Manager in franchise history and the 2nd former Golden Knight to be a current NHL GM. “We have conducted an extensive search process and today we are pleased to introduce Craig Conroy as our General Manager,” said Flames President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney. “It is a reward for the organization to hear that the most qualified person for the position has prepared in-house. Craig brings a fresh approach; high energy; he is a great communicator; decisive; a worker; and he is relationship driven His passion for the Flames and community is second to none. Craig is ready for the challenge of leading our team to the Stanley Cup.” Conroy retired in February 2011 and joined Flameshockey’s operations in an executive capacity, first as a special assistant to the general manager and as an assistant coach until July 2014 when he was named the club’s assistant general manager , a position he has held for the past nine years. In the NHL, Conroy skated in 1,090 games, including the Flames 2004 Stanley Cup Finals. During his time in the Green and Gold, Conroy made an immediate impact. As a freshman center in the 1990-91 season, Conroy was the Knights’ leading rookie scorer with 30 points (8-22) in a Clarkson team that saw great success. . Conroy helped lead the Knights to a school-record 29 wins, a first-place finish in the ECAC regular season, the conference tournament championship at the Boston Garden, and NCAA Tournament victories over Wisconsin and Lake Superior State en route to a Frozen Four appearance in St Paul, MN. In the next two seasons, Conroy was one of the Knights’ leading scorers with 36 (19-17) and 35 (10-25) runs respectively. Clarkson racked up over 20 wins in each of those seasons and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. He helped the Knights win the ECAC Tournament Championship at Lake Placid in 1993, earning his 100th career point by scoring a goal in the 5–3 semi-final victory over Rensselaer. Craig developed into one of the best players in college hockey during his senior season in 1993-94. He placed second for college hockey’s most prestigious honor, the Hobey Baker Award. He was also selected as a first-team All-America and ECAC All-Star, and was named to the ECAC All-Tournament team. Clarkson’s MVP and leading scorer with 66 points on 26 goals and 40 assists in 34 games, the Knights co-captain was among the top scorers in the nation in points per game (1.94). Conroy is one of the Knights’ all-time leading Clarkson scorers with 167 points on 63 goals and 104 assists in 140 career games. He was inducted into the Clarkson Athletics Hall of Fame and his Clarkson Jersey (#7) has been retired by the Golden Knights, alongside those of Dave Taylor ’77 (#24), Craig Laughlin ’80 (#22) and Colin Patterson ’86 (#25) hanging from the rafters of the Cheel Arena. Conroy skated with the U.S. national team at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey and played alongside former Clarkson All-American Erik Cole on the 2006 U.S. Olympic team in Turin, Italy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.clarksonathletics.com/news/2023/5/23/mens-hockey-conroy-named-gm-of-calgary-flames.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos