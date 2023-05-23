Aer Lingus College Football Classic Officially Sold Out – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





The 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring Notre Dame and Navy on August 26, 2023 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland has officially sold out. More than 40,000 international fans are expected to make the journey for the event, including more than 39,000 fans directly from the United States, setting a new world record for the most number of Americans traveling internationally for a single sporting event. The game between the Fighting Irish and Midshipmen will be the third meeting between Ireland’s two historic college football teams. The first took place on November 2, 1996 at Croke Park in Dublin, a 52-27 victory at Notre Dame. The most recent was September 1, 2012, when the Irish beat the Midshipmen 50-10 at Aviva Stadium. The 2023 meeting will be the first Notre Dame home game to be played in Ireland, as the previous two meetings have been Navy’s home games in the series. The 2023 College Football Classic is valued at over £147 million for the Irish economy in an independent report by Filte Ireland and Grant Thornton. Based on previous college football events in Ireland, data indicates that American visitors will spend an average of seven nights in Ireland before the game and visit three different destinations. The most popular destinations are Dublin, Galway, Belfast, Killarney and Cork. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series is a very important event for the tourism and hospitality industry in Dublin and across the island and I am delighted to be supporting the series through funding from Filte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, said Tourism Minister Catherin Martin TD The August competition will also provide opportunities for business, educational and other industry exchanges between Ireland and the US and will further strengthen the cultural, sporting and affinity ties between our two countries. The demand for tickets to the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic proves that Ireland is the home of College Football outside of the United States, said Padriac OKane, the co-founder and director of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. This year’s event in Dublin will see the largest movement of Americans to Europe in peacetime with the game will give a huge boost to the Irish economy and hospitality sector. The competition kicks off at 7.30pm Dublin time on August 26, with additional events such as pep rallies, pre-competition tailgate parties, medical summits, business networking opportunities and academic events planned in and around Dublin. The details will be announced in the run-up to the game. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock in the United States, while Sky Sports will also broadcast the game live to Irish and UK audiences. The official gameweek app will go live in early July, when the full official event schedule will be released. The app is being pushed to all ticket holders including the 40,354 international fans with a focus on recommendations for destinations, attractions, restaurants and bars in Dublin and Ireland. Companies looking to exploit commercial opportunities on the game app can visit, www.collegefootballireland.com For more information.

