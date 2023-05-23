Lazerus: The Panthers rewrite the story of playoff hockey by having fun

SUNRISE, Fla. The Stanley Cup playoffs can be excruciating. The tension and the pressure are unrelenting and your mind cannot wander freely for up to two months at a time. The physical demands are unfathomable, your battered body cries out for sleep it doesn’t grant you. It is a war of attrition and a test of the will. How much do you want your name on that silver chalice? How much are you willing to put up with?

That’s playoff hockey. Pain. Suffering. Sacrifice. An exquisite torment.

So what is Matthew Tkachuk’s problem?

Everywhere you look in these playoffs, the Florida Panthers star is smiling. He smiles at the team photos on the scoreboard, where everyone is supposed to look mean and gruff. He smiles amid post-whistle scrums, laughs off facewashes and grins through the cross-checks he gives and takes. He smiles during his scrums with reporters. And he sure is smiling as he blasts out the door orchestrating his now-patented Bus in 10 celebration after scoring overtime winners.

These guys here are enjoying themselves. During the playoffs! Is that allowed at all? Maybe everyone was right when they tried to portray him as the villain of these playoffs. How dares he.

Why play if you can’t have fun? he said ahead of Monday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. We enjoyed every minute. The banter in the locker room before overtime, the skating before the game, just being able to be together and stay together for a month and change after a few teams gone, just had such a great time right now, just having fun every day on the ice rink.

No no no, No. It doesn’t work like that, sir. You’re supposed to talk in military clichés and occasionally cringe dramatically and use gravel nine times in a five minute scrum, no fun. This is war. This is history. This is legacy. Man, hockey is no such thing game.

But to see these Florida Panthers hopping merrily through this postseason, you’d think this was easy. They’re definitely starting to make it look that way. They won three consecutive elimination games to eliminate the top regular season team in NHL history, the Boston Bruins. They sent the Maple Leafs into a new era with a gentleman’s sweep. And now they have one win of their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996 after a harrowing 1-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, one they largely achieved without their captain and No. 1 center, Aleksander Barkov, who won the game in the first period. left. with a lower body injury.

He’s in a bar mitzvah, Panthers coach Paul Maurice joked. joked! About an injury to his star player! In the playoffs! Can he Doing That? Is that suspendable?

There was Tkachuk again, smiling away. There was Radko Gudas, cunningly straightening his handlebar mustache every time a new camera descended on his locker. There were the Panthers, honking and screaming, their cheers echoing through the bowels of FLA Live Arena after another stomach-turning nail-biter their seventh consecutive one-goal game. There were 19,873 fans, who reached the ridiculous peak of watching their Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, a few minor sideshows alternating conference finals six nights in a row, both teams fed each other, wore each other’s gear during practices, sent South Florida in a tizzy.

Turns out winning is fun. Chasing a lifelong dream is fun. Exercising with your buddies is fun.

Who knows?



Radko Gudas (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Apparently Paul Maurice knew. He immediately got the sense that this team was a little different, a little lighter and looser than most, during his summer calls with players when he first got the job. It was just something about the way they talked about the team, the way they talked about their teammates. And even at their lowest points this season, when the playoffs seemed furthest away, they never let the frustration seep into their souls. A well-timed Ryan Lomberg crack or a Tkachuk chirp could ease the tension, even in a four-way overtime play off-road game.

When you get to the final four, everyone has a great room, everyone loves each other, everything is cool, right? said Maurice. Everyone is having a great time. But I would say that was also true in our November and December. That was very disappointing here. They still got along and they still found a way to have fun. We just found a way to play really hard and have fun at the same time. So you can enjoy the moment.

Just down the hall at FLA Live Arena, before and after Game 3, the Carolina Hurricanes stuck to longstanding hockey society standards: they looked miserable. That’s the difference a few bounces make it easy to have fun when you’re 3-0 up in a series, it’s inappropriate to chipper and chirp when you’re 3-0 down. Three games. Three defeats with one goal. Nothing to laugh about there.

The hurricanes have been very serious all series. Rod BrindAmour’s media sessions are getting shorter and shorter because there are only so many ways to say, “We can’t score on Sergei Bobrovsky and it’s really annoying.” Carolina was the better team for much of the first three games of this series, and it’s showing no sign of it. That’s partly because the Hurricanes as good as they are, as deep as they are, as structured and disciplined as they are, just don’t have many finishers on their roster, especially without the injured Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov. But it’s mainly because Bobrovsky is on the heat of his life, with 132 saves on 135 shots this series.

There’s nothing fun about that.

Tkachuk said on Monday that the playoffs are like Groundhog Day, but he meant it’s a good thing you see your friends and play hockey day in and day out. But much of that movie was about the personal hell that Bill Murray’s character found himself in, forced to relive the same miserable day over and over again until he could change his fate. Carolina is stuck in a time loop where he can’t shoot out at Bob, is restrained by Bob, repeat.

You sure hate losing, said Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen. The games have been close. Could have gone either way. It’s frustrating.

If the Panthers were down 3-0, would they be as loose and free and easy as they are now? Would they still joke around and enjoy their time together at the rink? We may never know, because Bobrovsky may never give up a goal again. But things were also bleak over Christmas, when the Panthers, coming off a Presidents Trophy season, were under .500. Then Maurice knew he had something special here, something different.

Game with one goal? Must-win situation? Injured superstar? It doesn’t matter to mess these guys up, nothing even stresses them out.

We enjoy it, said Gudas, who called Barkov the best player in the world. It’s always fun to play a tight game. After Christmas we had to play those games pretty much since January. Actually nothing new for us.

However, it is something new for hockey. This is a team that wouldn’t even have made the playoffs if the Pittsburgh Penguins hadn’t somehow lost to Pittsburgh’s tanking Chicago Blackhawks, no less in a must-win game in the final week of the season. season. And here they are, about to take out their third eternal power in a row.

And they do it with a smile on their face.

How can you work all your life to get to a place you don’t like to be? said Maurice. What the hell was that for?

The nerve.

(Top photo: Matthew Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky)