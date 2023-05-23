Huntly Cricket Club win first away game in Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union North East Championship against Strathmore

Click here to sign up for our free newsletters!



Huntly traveled to Forfar on Saturday for their first away game of the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union season against hosts Strathmore.

Cricket action.

On Thursday night, the team suffered a devastating first defeat of the year in the T20 Cup, but they entered this Northeast Championship looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to their league campaign.

Skipper Jack Mitchell lost the coin toss and was invited to field first on an overcast afternoon. Opening the attack for the visitors was pacer Irtaza Hoff’ Hussain who certainly got the opening batters’ heart rate up with a display of fiery pace bowling.

On the other hand, the signature slope proved to be tricky for Barry Newlands, who struggled with his run up, unfortunately giving the batters some loose deliveries to feast on early on. Despite struggling with ball in hand, Newlands was in play when he took a good catch with a deep leg when Hoff’s fiery bouncer spotted opener Ahmed a ball coming too fast for him, giving the bowler a deserved breakthrough.

Skipper Mitchell replaced Newlands with Andy Petrie, who handled the slope a little better as he settled into line and length, which paid off in his second over as he had Strathmore’s other opener caught behind him by keeper Elijah Ward-Armstrong.

This brought Armstrong to the fold, fresh from a hundred. The home side’s overseas star briefly showed his class with some sharp strokes, but his stay on the crease was ended when he chased a wide throw from Petrie and was caught by skipper Mitchell who made an excellent diving catch at the time.

Mitchell’s next move was turn to turn as he introduced Jordan Squire into form in the attack to replace Petrie and deployed himself to replace young pacer Innes Parkin, who again discovered that luck was not on his side as several shots from the air fell safely between placed shots. fielders as the scoring percentage increased.

It was Squire’s left arm wizardry that became the focal point of the game’s next phase as the maverick spinner produced a beautiful bowling spell. Thanks to a solid batting performance, the home side had put up a decent total as Squire struck 99 for 3.

First, he broke a 40-run partnership when Mitchell took another catch when Blackie tried to drive through cover. In his next over, he tricked Strathmore’s middle order with a clever run and drift to clean two batters with successive pitches before increasing his tally in the next over by bowling the dangerous Simpson for 32, nearly square a delivery turned as he beat the bat. and crashed into the stumps.

Mitchell joined the party when Parkin caught the young Scottish woman star McColl before Squire took his fifth wicket by bowling Grant. When Mitchell trapped the Strathmore tailender lbw the home side were dismissed for 118 after collapsing from 99 for 3.

Hats were tipped for Squire’s departure from the field as the young spinner earned the praise with an outstanding showing. His 5 for 20 spell was supported by Skipper Mitchell (2 for 14), Petrie (2 for 17), and Hussain (1 for 18).

In form openers, Jay-Dee Oliver and Mitchell then headed for the 119 victory target as teammates watched, confident of an early trip back up the A90.

Despite Mitchell’s early loss, it looked like the goal of victory would become a routine affair as Elijah Ward-Armstrong joined Oliver at center, the overseas duo who showed their class by punishing loose deliveries as they made steady progress.

When Oliver (28) chased a loose ball behind his off stump with the score at 41, the home side felt an opening, but rock solid Calum Whyte quickly turned down the volume of the big home support as he and Ward-Armstrong played with sense and poise as they steadily cruised toward their target.

With the score in the 90s the game seemed over for the home side, but Ward-Armstrong (34) then tried to cross the line with a big shot, but was caught in the deep end. The temptation to entertain to prove the Aussie’s downfall.

When Innes Parkin (2) followed quickly, lbw trapped by Sweeney, the score was 93 for 4. The home team’s bowling duo, Sweeney and Trueman, felt an opening and suddenly cruising to victory became an uphill battle for the Huntly batters.

Whyte became key to victory and, along with 15-year-old Lewis Myron-Petrie, tried to tone down the buoyant bowlers who were nearing the end of their spell. Unfortunately, Whyte (20) was bowled on the score at 94, bringing veteran Frank Summers into the fold. He and youngster Myron-Petrie got the score past 100, only for the youngster to fall to the last ball of Truman’s spell.

Bowling hero Squire strode purposefully towards the crease as the home side rallied. He quickly cracked some fours to signal his intention to end the collapse that preceded, but unfortunately he hit one off and was only caught a few balls after Summers did the same, as she both wanted to finish the game with cross-boundary blows.

Newlands and Hussain found themselves in the crease with the score 115 for 8 and play at the cutting edge. The overcrowded ground bar was now empty as the home crowd sensed an unbelievable win, while Huntly looked ominous with defeat from the jaws of victory.

With every ball that passed the bat, the atmosphere crackled and the tension grew.

But the hour comes, as Hoff’ Hussain, fresh off a devastating six-laden innings in Thursday’s T20 match, picked up a long ball from the Strathmore bowler and sent it airborne over the boundary. Players shook hands before it reached the ground, so the connection was on, ending a fantastic game of cricket.

A welcome finish for the traveling Castle Park side and another league win. A great game for those watching and playing in the right spirit, which was reflected in all 11 Huntly players going to their hosts’ bar to reflect on what was going to be an exciting game.

Head back to Castle Park on Saturday for a confrontation with Forfarshire 2nd XI.

Thanks to the sponsor of the match ball of the day, The Royal Oak, Huntly and Shaun Squire for traveling the road and scoring the match.

Strathmore: 118 J. Squire 5 for 20, J. Mitchell 2 for 14, A. Petrie 2 for 17, I. Hussain 1 for 15

Huntly: 121 for 8 E. Ward-Armstrong 34, J. Oliver 28, C. Whyte 20 Huntly wins by 2 wickets.

Do you want to comment on this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.