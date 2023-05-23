Sports
The NFL’s controversial “Thursday Night Football” flex scheduling decision reflects the league’s priorities
EAGAN, Minn. An NFL proposal that narrowly failed in March has now passed.
NFL TV viewers, rejoice. NFL game participants: beware.
NFL team owners approved a proposal that would allow Thursday night games to be moved to Sunday and vice versa.
The proposal, as of now just for the 2023 season, will bring some of the same restrictions that games bent in and out of the Sunday night slot already had. Flexes are only allowed during the last five eligible weeks of the regular season, Weeks 13 through 17, as “Thursday Night Football” is not on the Week 18 schedule. No more than two games can be moved per season. And no team can get in or out of a Thursday slot more than once.
Still, the proposal was controversial.
Owners of NFL teams, including New York Giants John Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers Art Rooney, quashed a version of this proposal in March. They were two of eight owners who voted against the proposal on Monday.
The biggest concern: what about fans who travel to games only to move the game three days earlier or later?
Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media, said fans were already used to varying schedules of “Sunday Night Football” and “Monday Night Football” flex options.
We have Week 18 games, in which all games are listed as TBD and could take place at any time on Saturday afternoon or Sunday, Schroeder said. And we have wild card, division and playoff games that can be scheduled at short notice. So I don’t want fans to think that we won’t be sensitive to that and that we won’t do our best to communicate thoroughly and as early as possible.
Does a Thursday night flex help or harm fans?
The timeline of that communication has been a sticking point for some team owners. In March, the vote turned out to be two short of the 24 needed to approve. Changed the 15-day minimum notice requirement to 28 Affected Club Owners.
A few team owners and presidents argued at league meetings that far more fans are influenced by television offerings than by in-game experiences.
So they consider this a fan-friendly decision.
Very important point for everyone in that room, said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Every owner in that room lives and breathes sensitivity to his fans. And he knows how important each one is.
But only 7 percent of our fans have ever been to a stadium 7 percent. And so we have a lot of fans, a great majority of the fans out there, and this is good for them.
With league broadcast deals and viewership statistics having a major impact on league business results, they will also have a major impact on scheduling decisions.
We also tried to balance how we made sure the right games landed in the right windows on the other side, Schroeder said. That is something that will always weigh heavily and make decisions when we bow very seriously.
So from a fan’s perspective, look, keep your eyes peeled, know that there are more and more games, especially later in the year, that have the potential to move.
Thousands of fans attending the games would face travel complications. For that reason, and other operational considerations, Schroeder says the bar for a schedule change will be higher than flex scenarios on Sunday and Monday.
It’s going to have to be a situation where it’s very clear and very clear that the game shouldn’t be left alone on Thursday night, Schroeder said.
Is the new frontier here?
The relative impact of this move may turn out to be less than the public outcry suggests, with up to two events per year.
Still, the messages it sends ring loud: the philosophy behind this decision prioritizes broadcast product over stadium product. Also, might the NFL prioritize streaming relationships over its traditional television partnerships?
First, the league announced last week that it will exclusively livestream a playoff game this postseason. Peacock, NBC’s streaming arm, will broadcast a prime-time wild card game on Saturday.
Now a nod to make sure “Thursday Night Football” thrives on streaming on Amazon.
Schroeder said the league will highly respect our agreements and commitments to CBS and Fox.
But even the company’s line doesn’t deny the growing importance of streaming.
The reality everyone lives with is that the world is moving towards streaming, and you’ll see most households have a mix of traditional television and streaming, Schroeder said. Our game packs reflect that reality.
