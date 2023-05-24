USF Baseball rallies to knock out the top-seeded ECU in the opener of the AAC Tournament

Next game: versus UCF 5/25/2023 | 1:00 pm Be able to. 25 (Thu) / 1:00 PM in return for UCF History

CLEARWATER (May 23, 2023) The University of South Florida Bulls (20-37) staged a six-run rally in the top of the ninth inning against the top-seeded and No. 15 nationally ranked ECU (41-16) to finally defeat the Pirates in 11 innings, 12-11, in the opening round of the American Baseball Championship at BayCare Ballpark.

The Bulls and Pirates met for the fourth straight game after ECU defeated USF in Tampa last weekend to claim the AAC regular season championship.

South Florida tied a season high with 19 hits on Tuesday as each Bull scored at least one knock in the comeback victory. Raphael Betancourt (Delton), Drew Brutcher (Laekenland), Travis Sankovich (Uniontown, Pa.), Eric Snow (Forsyth, Ga.) and Ben Rozenblum (Coral Springs) each drove in two runs.

Sankovich tied the game in the top of the ninth inning as USF exploded for six runs on eight hits in the frame and Brutcher drove in the winning run in the 11th inning.

The Bulls’ six-run rally in the ninth inning ended what started as a 9-3 deficit after seven frames as USF scored eight unanswered runs in the last two innings of regulation. South Florida led 11–9 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but saw the Pirates tie the score again with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings.

ECU’s Ryley Johnson made a spectacular dive catch into the right center field hole to rob Joaquin Monica (Weston) of extra bases and two RBI to finally close the top of the ninth inning to set up the Pirates’ tying homer.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Brutcher and the Bulls broke through after Sankovich led off the 11th inning with a single and came by to score the eventual winning run.

USF entered the ninth inning 3-for-16 in the ball game with runners in scoring position and finished 10-for-28 after the clutch rally followed.

“That was a marathon, but I’m really proud of the heart our guys showed to pull that out,” said head coach Billy Kon . “Obviously this season hasn’t gone the way we wanted, and there were multiple chances in that game for our guys to call it in, but they refused to stop. We put up good bats all day, but left a lot of chances and runners on base before finally getting the big hits too late to get away with the win.

It was a back-and-forth affair from the opening frame after South Florida took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and ECU immediately answered with back-to-back solo homers to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. . Betancourt (Deltona) put USF ahead with a two-run single.

The Pirates took their first lead with a run in the bottom of the second and an RBI groundout by Sankovich tied the score in the top of the sixth.

Still tied at 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pirates broke open the game. ECU took a 5-3 lead and went on to string together four hits in a row with two outs to add four more runs and end the inning with a 9-3 lead.

USF held a three-run lead in each of the first two games of the series last weekend over ECU, but both times the Pirates rallied a big inning late to pull out with wins. The Bulls did not allow that big inning to dictate the outcome on Tuesday.

Marcus Brodil (Dunedin) launched his first home run of the season to lead off the eighth inning and Snow drove in a run later in the frame to make it a 9-5 case heading into the ninth.

Ethan Brown (Winter Garden) was the winning pitcher after throwing two scoreless frames in overtime. Brown, who missed a shoulder injury three weeks late in the season, picked up his first win since seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts at UCF on March 31.

Hunter Mink (Palm Harbor) turned in five strong innings from the bullpen in relief for starter Jack Cebert (Tampa). H. Mink gave up three runs on four hits with five strikeouts. He entered the game with the bases loaded and only one out in the second inning, yielding only one of those runs.

Eighteen of USF’s 19 hits were singles. The Bulls ranked fifth in the AAC in slugging (.432) this season.

Boser went 1-for-3 on Tuesday with two walks and two HBP. He extended his career with high at bats (14) and on-base streak (18).

Brodil, Rozenblum and Snow each had three hits. Snow’s 19 multi-hit games this season lead the Bulls.

Tuesday marked the second time this season that USF has overcome a six-run deficit (3/17 vs. Army). The Bulls also overcame a five-run deficit in the ninth inning in nationally ranked Florida this season. USF used a seven-point rally in that win.

Tuesday was the Bulls’ first overtime of the season (1-4).

USF has three victories over Top 25 opponents this year.

The Bulls advance to the tournament winners group and have the day off on Wednesday before returning to play UCF on Thursday, May 25 at 1 p.m.

