PM lists bonds of India and Australia at the Sydney event
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community at a gathering at one of Sydney’s biggest sports arenas and said today that the bond between India and Australia goes beyond cricket, which has traditionally linked us. To thunderous applause from a roaring audience of more than 20,000, the prime minister cited the cooking show ‘Masterchef’, yoga, tennis, movies and the culturally diverse Indian community as examples of the strengthening bond between the two countries. India is on track to become a developed nation in 25 years, he said, also announcing that India will soon open a new consulate in Brisbane.
“Cricket is something that has kept us connected for centuries… and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges. There was a time when 3Cs defined relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, diaspora and Enough. When it became 3Es it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the real depth of the relationship between India and Australia exceeds this C, D, E,” he said, adding that the strongest and greatest foundations of this relationship are mutual trust and mutual respect, which is not only limited to diplomatic relations. , but because of every Indian living in Australia.
“Our friendship is also very deep off the field. Last year when Shane Warner died, hundreds of Indians were also mourning. We felt that we had lost someone very close to us,” said Prime Minister Modi.
Recalling his visit in 2014 shortly after his first term as prime minister, he said he had promised people back then that they would not have to wait 28 years for an Indian prime minister to visit. “Here I am with you again,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi also quoted the world’s major economic organs as claiming that India’s economy is growing steadily. “The IMF considers India to be the bright spot of the global economy. According to the World Bank, if there is one country that can withstand global headwinds, it is India. India has achieved record exports even in the most difficult times. Many countries, but the strength of the Indian banking system is praised everywhere,” he said.
He addressed the enthusiastic audience and highlighted several milestones India has achieved.
India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, he said, adding that the country has rolled out the fastest vaccination campaign during Covid. India is “number one” in number of smartphone data users, fintech adoption and milk production, he said.
Prime Minister Modi further pointed out that India is “number two” in terms of number of internet users, mobile phone production, rice, wheat, sugar cane production and fruit and vegetable production. India has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and is the world’s third-largest automotive and civil aviation market, he said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his Indian counterpart receives a “rock star reception” wherever he goes as he welcomed his “dear friend”, comparing him to American singer Bruce Springsteen.
“The last time I saw anyone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen, and he didn’t get the welcome Prime Minister Modi has received. Prime Minister Modi is in charge,” Albanese said at the event.
A Qantas chartered flight, renamed “Modi Airways”, brought fans from Melbourne, while “Modi Express” was chartered from Queensland, local ABC News reported.
PM Modi’s trip to Australia comes after meeting Mr Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima over the weekend.
At a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the two leaders will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy and defense and security cooperation.
