Hockey documentary ‘Black Ice’ premieres on AMC





AMC Theaters has teamed up with Grindstone Entertainment and Roadside Attractions for an exclusive U.S. release of Uninterrupted’s documentary “Black Ice.” The film reveals a long history of racism in the hockey world, as told by both former and black hockey players. In a sport where only about 5% of professional players are black, the documentary will provide insight into the relationship between the sport and athletes of color. “Black Ice” is directed by Hubert Davis and executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Drake and Adel “Future” Nur. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it was the People’s Choice documentary winner. “Black Ice” will make its U.S. debut in AMC theaters on July 14. “Hockey fans will love the message of this movie, which is that everyone should play by the same rules,” said Eric d’Arbeloff, co-chairman of Roadside Attractions. “This extraordinary look at the game’s past and present shows that there is still work to be done in this area and just how exciting change can be.” The film features Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the NHL, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu, and current hockey stars PK Subban and Wayne Simmonds. According to the synopsis, “The film explores the deep BIPOC roots of the game, dating back to 1865, and the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), the first all-pro league, which not only introduced the slapshot, but also shaped gave to the game. of hockey we know today. “Davis exposes racist patterns that span generations, even highlighting stories of how sports institutions have pressured players seeking change to remain silent.” “‘Black Ice’ is a sports documentary that, like the best examples of the genre, pushes to reach hockey fans and the general public alike,” said Barry Brooker, president and CEO of Grindstone Entertainment Group. “The challenges faced by BIPOC players – which are simultaneously universal and unique to the sport – are explored with sensitivity and seriousness, but the film is also hugely entertaining, with true-to-life characters that will have you cheering. We are thrilled to be able to bring this film to AMC theater audiences.” Davis is represented by Great North Artists Management and WME. The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside’s co-president Howard Cohen and Uninterrupted Canada’s Vinay Virmani.

