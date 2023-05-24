Sports
‘Thursday Night Football’ flex benefits Amazon, not fans in stands
EAGAN, Minn. Once again, the NFL flexed its mighty muscles when team owners on Monday voted for a measure that would potentially allow Thursday night late season games to bend.
The debate was so valuable that the issue was tabled the last time owners met, when New York Giants owner John Mara insisted the proposal was offensive to fans because games could be switched with two weeks’ notice, a major inconvenience to fans who may have planned extensively. to travel from out of town to attend the game.
Well, the NFL listened. The revised proposal, which passed by a vote of 24 to 8, now allows Thursday night games streamed on Amazon to be relaxed if there is at least 28 days before the fact.
I stand by my comments from earlier, Mara told USA TODAY Sports after the vote.
Moving to a 28-day window?
It still doesn’t show the fans any consideration, Mara said.
Don’t expect the NFL to completely blow up primetime schedules in Weeks 13-17. With flexible schedule already in effect forSunday night footballon NBC, the league points out that it averages less than two flexed games per year.
But with a green light to flip primetime games and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games could also be bent, this could get very interesting for the first time as the league has built in a mechanism to block unwanted late-season games. are replaced by more attractive matchups that can generate better ratings.
And make no mistake, this is a major move from a business partner to the NFL, which has a serious interest in seeing an operation that pays more than $1 billion a year become a resounding success with its “Thursday Night Football” programming.
On the other hand, if a Week 15 matchup in which two division leaders try to clinch playoff berths replaces a game by a pair of teams from 1-12 (one of whom lost his major quarterback in Week 2 to a torn ACL), why not make the switch? ?
It’s as much a philosophical question for the NFL as it is a logistical conundrum.
If you have a Raiders-Chargers game scheduled in Las Vegas on Thursday, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told USA TODAY Sports, and any fans driving from Los Angeles will buy the Raiders fans and all three Chargers fans their tickets and book their hotels, how the hell do you schedule it and now say, Sorry, it’s Sunday now? How on earth do you do that?
While allowing the fans in the stands, especially those coming from out of town, could be forced to make adjustments, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pointed to fans in a larger context.
Every owner in that room lives and breathes sensitivity for his fans, Jones said. And he knows how important each one is.
But only 7% of our fans have ever been to a stadium. Seven percent. So we have a lot of fans, a great majority of fans out there and this is good for them.
Davis acknowledges that the NFL, which began a 10-year package with Amazon last year, has a vested interest in growing the audience consuming games on the streaming platform. Still, it’s kind of an old school versus new school dilemma when it comes to bending the games.
The NFL makes it clear with this move, as if you need to be reminded: The television audience is far more valuable than the stadium audience. Yes, even with the merchandise, hot dogs and overpriced beer and parking at the stadium, the NFL is a TV sport.
And hey, in another generation, as viewing habits evolve with the masses, the rights fees paid by streaming platforms like Amazon would dwarf anything the networks or cable stadiums have to offer. In a sense, the NFL is effectively investing in the ground floor of a growth industry.
The NFL wants Thursday night streaming to be successful and successful, said Jones, who has long been one of the top power brokers among NFL owners in shaping broadcast deals.
Remember, Jones was a driving force when the NFL changed its model in 1994 to accommodate the emerging Fox networks that became a major sports carrier and in turn became a major network.
Every time we’ve made innovative but different ways, we’ve done that to showcase the games, and then we’ve done some things that would help it, Jones said. When Mr. (Rupert) Murdoch came, we did everything we could to help that as best we could. This should show our fans and certainly the media industry that they were going to do everything they could to make Thursday night streaming a success.
