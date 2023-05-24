Tennis/pickleball court renovation shows major progress at Huckleberry Park | Local news
HANNIBAL One of the major projects for Hannibal Parks & Recreation is about to have a major impact on Huckleberry Park as a full renovation of the tennis and pickleball courts continues to make steady progress.
Crews have been busy demolishing the old field surface, creating a new tarmac surface and installing new footing for nets. The revised layout will feature two tennis courts on the north side and six pickleball courts on the south side. The concrete works have also been completed for the nearby expansion of the car park.
Andy Dorian, director of Central Services, explained that the estimated cost for the project is $334,900. The renovation is expected to be completed around July 15. He explained how the expanded project was driven by rising local demand for pickleball.
“The Park Board chose this as their big project of the year because of the ever-increasing number of pickleball players,” Dorian said. “This gives us one of the best courses in the region and hopefully a draw for local and out-of-town players.”
Recreation supervisor Jenna McDonald added that tournaments were being planned, but no dates had been set. She emphasized that pickleball has a devoted following in Hannibal and that the renovated facilities will bring great benefits.
Having extra facilities gives more opportunities to play. We have a lot of enthusiastic pickleball players now. We’ve had pickleball here in Hannibal for nine years and it’s growing every year,” she said. “Our leagues are very popular and the level of play for some divisions is very advanced. But it’s also a sport enjoyed by all shapes, sizes and ages.”
Father and son team Charles Lopanec Jr. and Chas Lopanec, with Byrne and Jones Construction, were busy setting up feet for nets and fence posts on Tuesday. They pointed to the realization of two new entrances, one for the pickleball courts and one for the tennis courts.
Charles Lopanec Jr. said he and his son have answered questions and received words of encouragement from passersby eager to play on the new courses once work is complete.
“This is definitely a highlight for the area, I would say,” he said.
Near the courts, D&L Excavating crews carried out earthworks as the expansion of the car park quickly took shape.
In addition to major renovations at Huckleberry Park, Dorian explained that Hannibal Parks & Recreation has projects planned this year at Lovers Leap, Kiwanis Park, Clemens Field, and Sodalis Nature Preserve.
