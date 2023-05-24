MEN’S HOCKEY RELEASES TEAM AWARDS 2022-23

Duluth, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team announced the winners of the 2022-23 team awards on Tuesday afternoon. Wyatt Kaiser , Luke Loheit , Ben Steeves , Tanner Laderoute And Darian Gotz all received individual awards for their performance over the past season.

Keith Christiansen Award:

Former blueliner Wyatt Kaiser was named the winner of the Keith Christiansen Award as the Bulldog’s Most Valuable Player. Before leaving UMD for his career with the Blackhawks, Kaiser was a defensive zone major. In the 35 games the defender played last season, he scored five goals and provided 18 assists for a total of 23 points. With a rating of +5 at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign, Kaiser was tied with his fellow linemate Darian Gotz to lead the plus minus rating of the team. Kaiser earned two-time NCHC Defenseman of the Week and was named to the All-NCHC Second Team Honors after his stellar performance this past season.



Pat Francis Prize

Along with his dedication on the ice rink, Darian Gotz was honored with the Pat Francisco Community Service Award. The Hermantown resident received the award for his countless service. Gotz is heavily involved with the Duluth Wild Special Hockey team and the Little Wild program to learn how to play. The defender also spends his free time visiting local schools and volunteering with a host of other activities.



Goldie Wolfe Prize

fifth year captain, Tanner Laderoute , has been named the Goldie Wolfe Award winner as UMD’s Most Inspiring Player in the 2022-23 season. Laderoute was honored with this award for his hard work and dedication in all aspects of the school’s hockey program. On the rink, Laderoute constantly demonstrates his skills on the ice and urges his teammates to get better every day. When he’s off the ice, the captain has spent countless hours in the weight room demonstrating his dedication to getting better every day. He was named the 2023 National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American Athlete for his off-ice training efforts. During his freshman year, Laderoute was part of the national championship team and did his best to show the new Bulldogs the work it takes to return to a national title. Away from the rink, Laderoute continues his hard work in the classroom. In his fifth year, he completed his MBA degree and was awarded the 2023 Circle of Excellence for being the top MBA student at the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at UMD. In the community, Laderoute has volunteered his time with the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Little Wild Hockey, and several other organizations. Laderoute has shown its success across the classroom, community and league and has been an inspiration to the young players about what it takes to be a part of Bulldog Hockey.



Jerry Chumola Prize

After his historic first season, freshman Ben Steeves was honored with the Jerry Chumola Award as UMD’s Rookie of the Year. Freshman Steeves also appeared in 32 games this season and was a goal-scoring machine, scoring 17 in 24 NCHC games to take the lead among all players in conference play. The 17 goals are the second most ever by a rookie in NCHC play. He also dished out five assists for 22 points in NCHC games. Overall, Steeves has scored 20 goals in 32 games this season, ranks first among NCHC freshmen, second among NCAA freshmen, and tied for third among all NCHC players. His 12 power play goals placed him first on the team and second in the nation. The four-time NCHC Rookie of the Week has the team’s best 26 points this season. The rookie also scored two natural hat-tricks, making him one of only four in the program’s history.



Mike Sertich Prize

Replacement captain Luke Loheit received the Mike Sertich Award for Minnesota Duluth’s Most Improved Player during his senior year. In the 2022-2023 season, Loheit has 17 career points from 10 goals and seven assists. In the past year, Loheit has scored more points (19) than his last three years combined. In that year, he had a career-high eight goals and eleven assists. After failing to score a single power play goal in his career, Loheit scored three goals with the man advantage and was the second leading power play goalscorer on the team.



Next one

The Bulldogs open their season with a home game against the Michigan Tech Huskies on October 7, 2023 in Duluth.