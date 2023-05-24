World Table Tennis Championships in Durban: Wang Manyu appeared in the women’s singles arena and won all doubles in one day





Highlights: Wang Manyu is the defending champion of the women’s singles of the World Table Tennis Championships. She defeated Czech Hana Matrova 4–0 to advance to the round of 16. In the men’s singles, China’s protagonist Wang Chuqin defeated Japan’s Hayasuke Togami 4-1. Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong beat a pair of group pairs 3:0 to reach the men’s doubles quarterfinals. In women’s doubles, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha defeated the French Lebrun brothers 3:2.

Durban, May 5 (ZXS) — As the defending women’s singles competition of the World Table Tennis Championships, Wang Manyu, the famous player of the Chinese team, finally appeared in the women’s singles competition of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships on the 23rd after experiencing the first three days of play. Facing Czech Hana Matrova, Wang Manyu had a clear advantage in strength, barely giving his opponent a chance, and swept in straight sets to easily advance to the next round. After the match, Wang Manyu told reporters that because he had no singles match duties in the past three days, he was still looking for more match status, so his desire to fight was very strong. She candidly said that maybe because of “a few days of restraint”, she was more excited in the first women’s competition of the World Table Tennis Championships, and she was full of anticipation for the competition, so the start of the competition was very fast, whether it is the transfer of the rhythm was or the adaptation of the personal state. Later, teammate Chen Heung-dong defeated his old rival, South Korean Lee Si-wen, 4-1. In another women’s singles match that ended earlier, Wang Yidi defeated Spain’s Xiao Yaoqian 4–0 to advance to the round of 32 of the women’s singles. In the men’s singles, China’s key player Wang Chuqin faced Japan’s Hayasuke Togami, who has recently gained significant momentum, defeating Tomokazu Zhang this year to become the men’s singles champion of the Shinco All Japan Championship. Somewhat surprisingly, apart from the fluctuation of his condition in the fourth game and losing a game, Wang Chuqin actually didn’t give his opponent too many chances in the other games, easily winning the match 4:1 and progressing to the third round. Wang Chuqin told reporters after the game that the key to winning this game is not thinking too much, whether he is ahead or behind, he is ready to deal with difficult situations. Even if there was a power failure at the venue at the start of the game, his condition was not affected. He admits that he has always been impressed with the game, and for each opponent he must face a new state. In the other matchup, Lin Gaoyuan faced Austrian Daniel Habeson, who won four sets in a row to reach the men’s singles round of 32. In the doubles competition, Wang Manyu of the “One Day Doubles” and Sun Yingsha competed in the women’s doubles match, and the two defeated a Hong Kong pair 3:0 to advance to the quarterfinals; Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong defeated a few multiple pairs in the men’s doubles competition to advance easily; In the other men’s doubles match, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin met stubborn resistance, but luckily the two withstood the last-minute pressure and defeated the French Lebrun brothers 3:2 to advance. In the mixed doubles competition, Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won Austria’s Robert Gados and Sofia Polkanova 3:0; Lin Shidong and Ku Man defeated South Korean duo Cho Dae-sung and Kim Na-young 3:0. (End)

