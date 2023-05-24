USC Women’s Golf advances to the NCAA National Championship





Women’s Golf | May 23, 2023 SCOTTSDALE, Arizona –USC women’s golf earned a spot in the National Championship after defeating No. 1 Stanford 3-1 in the NCAA Championship Semifinals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 23. sophomore Xin (Cindy) Kou junior Christine Wang and junior brianna navarrosa earned the match points for the Women of Troy in the win. These three helped USC reach its first national championship in the Match Point era (since 2015). The most important victory of the afternoon came from Navarrosa as she took on Stanford’s ace, Rose Zhang. Zhang entered the matchup as the world’s No. 1 amateur player when she recently claimed the NCAA Individual National Championship. Navarrosa accepted that challenge and ran it into the number 5 spot, taking the lead in hole one and never looking back. She would increase her lead with birdies on the No. 6 and No. 9 holes, as she held a three-hole lead heading into the back nine. Navarrosa held out until she was the last person to enter the clubhouse, guaranteeing the NCAA Championship berth with a 2&1 win. Kou would also take on her competition and take a three-hole lead in the front nine. Kou would earn the first point for USC, 2&1, and the second point overall, as she tied the score at 1-1. The sophomore started her afternoon with a one-stroke lead with a birdie on No. 4 before adding it on holes No. 6 and No. 7. Kou would finish first, as Wang would be the second player to enter the clubhouse. with a point for the Trojans, 2-1. The junior played at number 3 and, unlike the others, was tied after the front nine. Wang came alive to start the back nine when she took advantage of a Stanford double bogey. That would be the beginning of the end for the cardinal. She would increase her lead with a birdie on the No. 16 and finish the round without playing the No. 18 hole. freshman Catherine Park fell to the No. 1 spot, with a 2&1 finish, and sophomore Amar Avery would exit the course with an unfinished result after USC claimed the tiebreaker run. The win is USC’s fifth NCAA match play win in program history, improving the record to 5-5. The Trojans improved to 1-1 all-time against Stanford in the NCAA match play, having previously lost to the Cardinal in the NCAA Semifinals in 2015. USC hopes to clinch their fourth national championship tomorrow at 1:35 PM PT against Wake Forest in the NCAA National Championship as Kou is the first to tee off and Navarrosa ends the teeing period at 2:15 PM PT at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

