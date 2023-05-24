La Liga: Vinicius Junior and other cases of racism in Spanish football





[1/3] Football – LaLiga – Valencia v Real Madrid – Mestalla, Valencia, Spain – May 21, 2023 Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reacts as Valencia’s Javi Guerra tries to talk to him REUTERS/Pablo Morano

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) – Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid’s have called La Liga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs in the stands during Sunday’s defeat at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium. Spain is not alone in suffering from racism in its stadiums. Racism has been a long-running problem in Italian football, where authorities have also drawn criticism for not taking enough action. In April, 171 Juventus fans were banned from stadiums for making racial slurs against Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku during a Coppa Italia semi-final earlier that month. France national team players, including star striker Kylian Mbappé, were racially insulted online after they lost the World Cup final to Argentina, and England’s Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were similarly insulted after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final . The following are some of the most significant episodes of racism in recent Spanish football: APRIL 2000 Malaga’s Dario Silva suffered battery charges after punching an Oviedo fan who allegedly hurled anti-black slurs at him when the Uruguayan striker refused to sign autographs. NOVEMBER 2004 During a friendly match between Spain and England at Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium, England’s Andy Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Jermain Defoe and Shaun Wright-Phillips were subjected to racist chants imitating monkey noises by Spanish fans. FIFA fined the Spanish Football Federation RFEF 100,000 Swiss francs ($112,498.59). NOVEMBER 2004 Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o was booked for lobbing a ball to Getafe fans following monkey noises from the stands. The Cameroonian would celebrate some of his goals that season by making monkey-like gestures that parody the racist chants. MARCH 2005 Costa Rican striker Paulo Wanchope slammed an “ultra” fan from his own club, Malaga, after a small group hurled racial slurs and monkey noises after a game against Real Betis. APRIL 2005 A banana was thrown at Espanyol goalkeeper Carlos Kameni at Atletico Madrid’s Vicente Calderon stadium. FEBRUARY 2006 Barca’s Eto’o threatened to leave the field in protest of racist chants at Real Zaragoza’s La Romareda stadium, but eventually stayed on. The club was fined 9,000 euros ($9,907.20). APRIL 2014 Barcelona defender Dani Alves had a banana thrown at him as he was about to take a corner kick at Villarreal’s El Madrigal stadium. Alves peeled the fruit and took a bite. A 26-year-old man was later arrested and charged with “violations of fundamental rights and civil liberties”, fined €6,000 and banned from attending football matches for two years. Villarreal was also fined 12,000 euros. AUGUST 2016 Referee Carlos Clos temporarily suspended a match between Sporting Gijon and Athletic Bilbao after racist chants against Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. The RFEF Match Commission ordered the partial closure of one of the stadium’s stands. DECEMBER 2019 A second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete became the first to be canceled due to offensive chants aimed at players. Leftist Rayo ultras had called Albacete’s Roman Zozulya – a white Ukrainian striker – a “Nazi”. La Liga supported the referee’s decision, saying it was “against all racism and xenophobia” in football. JANUARY 2020 Racist chants against Bilbao’s Williams at Espanyol’s Cornella-El Prat stadium led to the first xenophobic hate crimes trial in Spanish football, with just one fan charged. Prosecutors are seeking two years in prison, a fine and a stadium ban for him in the ongoing trial. APRIL 2021 Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby said rival player Juan Cala uttered racial insults at Cadiz’s Ramon de Carranza stadium. The entire Valencia squad left the field for a few minutes, but later returned without the French defender to avoid a penalty. La Liga later said it had found no evidence of racially insulting Cala Diakhaby. JANUARY 2023 Spanish police launched a hate crime investigation after an effigy wearing Vinicius Jr.’s No. 20 shirt was hung on a bridge in front of Real Madrid’s training ground, next to a banner in Atletico Madrid’s red and white colors that read ” Madrid hate Real”. FEBRUARY 2023 La Liga filed a legal complaint after Vinicius Jr was racially insulted by Real Mallorca supporters. In response, Mallorca revoked a fan’s membership card for three years. ($1 = 0.9084 euros) ($1 = 0.8889 Swiss Francs) Reporting by David Latona; Additional reporting by Hritika Sharma; Edited by Andrei Khalip, Aislinn Laing and Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust. David Letona Thomson Reuters Madrid-raised German-American breaking news in Spain and Portugal. Formerly markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a special focus on chemical companies and regular contributions to Reuters’ German-language service. Worked at the Spanish press agency EFE (Madrid/Bangkok) and the European Pressphoto Agency (Frankfurt).

