Guide to High School Tennis Tournaments in Montana





State AA tennis At Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell 2022 singles champions: Guys-Ryan Ashley, Helena Capital; Girls-Meg McCarty, Bozeman Doubles Champions 2022: Boys-Farne/Schonhoff, Bozeman Gallatin; Girls-Buss/Schrank, Bozeman. 2022 Team Champions: Boys-Bozeman and Great Falls CMR (tie); Girls-Bozeman.























The Bozeman girls are shooting for their 11th straight team championship. They are pushed by Bozeman Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate. Last year’s singles champion Meg McCarty of Bozeman graduated. Hellgate freshman Elliotte Banziger is undefeated this season and should be making a lot of noise in Kalispell. Bozeman’s Izabel Barr, who played McCarty in the 2022 final, will also compete for top honors alongside Helena’s Qayl Kujala, who parted ways with Barr this season, and Kalispell Flathead’s Alexis Kersten. Bozeman Gallatin has a formidable doubles team that reached the final last year (Sophia/Olivia Mansour). The Knights also have a bona fide contender for doubles gold in Laine Banziger and Brooke Best. People also read… On the boys’ side, Bozeman Gallatin and Bozeman will push for bragging rights to the team. Freshman Mason McCarty, whose sisters were both state champions for Bozeman, was impressive for Gallatin. He defeated defending champion Ryan Ashley of Helena Capital twice this season. Hellgate’s Sebastian Silverstein will also challenge in singles. In doubles, Gallatin’s Brody Smith and Braeden Butler are a team to watch, along with Jonas Overton/Emerson Fry’s Raptor team. Missoula Sentinel’s Noah Nelson and Jamie Navarro could also make some noise, along with Billings Skyview’s Keaton Miller and Chris Piccioni and Kalispell Glacier’s Harrison Sanders and Timothy Glanville.











Stands a Tennis At Fort Missoula and Peak Racquet Club, Missoula 2022 Singles Champions:Boys—Dalton Polesky, Miles City; Girls – Eliana Foss, Hamilton. Doubles Champions 2022:Boys’ Bramlet/Sandal, Dillon; Girls Cocotos/Chambers, Livingston. 2022 Team Champions:Boys-Whitefish and Billings Central (tie); Girls Billings Central.











With nine qualifiers, Miles City are the team to beat on the boys’ side. However, the defending champion Billings Central boys seem to have more potential to reach a state final. Central’s senior doubles team, consisting of Matthew Newberry and Gabbo Giamatti, avenged its only division final loss with an outright win over Hardin’s Sean Mehling and Derek Blankenship. Both teams compete for state gold. In singles, Hamilton’s Andy Purcell and Hardin sophomore Jameson Noteboom will push for top honors in a balanced field. The Polson girls will be competing for top team honors with nine state representatives and Hardin will also be in the mix. The Pirates are led by Clara Todd, who will take gold after finishing third in singles last season. Bryn Coffin and Alina Kot of Miles City will also take on the challenge alongside Tess Cocotos of Livingston and Ciara Hanley of Hamilton. In doubles, Dillon has a formidable team with Rachel Fluckinger and Eden Kindberg. Polson’s Katie Smith and Lucy Violett will also be a hard fight along with Hardin’s Oceilly Black Eagle and Johanna Limberhand.











State BC Tennis At Meadowlark, CMR and Hurd Courts, Great Falls 2022 Singles Champions: Boys-Ignacio Carrion, Great Falls Central; Girls-Evelyn Dechans, Loyola. Doubles Champions 2022: Boys—Eddie Dewart/Dillon Gray, Cut Bank; Girls-Ava Bellamah/Gio Horner, Loyola. 2022 Team Champions: Boys-Loyola; Girls Loyola.











The Loyola boys look like a good bet to clinch their third team title in a row. The double tandem of Carter Topp and Joe Kirschenmann is undefeated after finishing second last season. Junior singles player Dillon Taylor, who finished third last season, should pick up big points. The singles favorite is Darby’s Clay Rouse, who has beaten Taylor twice. Terry, Valley Christian and Great Falls Central can also compete for a top-3 team finish. On the girls’ side, Simms could end Loyola’s streak of three straight team titles. Chinook, Baker and Choteau can also make strong bids for team hardware. Loyola has an undefeated doubles team defending state champions Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner, but the Breakers lack the singles powerhouse they had in Dechans last year. Simms also has a formidable doubles team with Laura and Kaylee Zietzke, the latter of whom was on the state’s second team last season. Simms’ Taylee Sawyer is back after finishing third in singles last season. Darby’s Madison Nelson will also push for big points in singles. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

