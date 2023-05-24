Canada scores decisive goal after referee blunder at men’s hockey worlds





Canada got on the right side of a strange goal against the Czech Republic in the men’s world hockey championship. (Image via @TSN_Sports/Twitter) Well, that was bizarre. Trailing 2-1 in the last minute against Team Canada in Tuesday’s Men’s Hockey World Cup, Czech Republic’s Jakub Zboril attempted an exhaust pass from defensive end to forward Dominik Kubalik, who blasted through the middle of the ice and missed on the pass, sending the striker into the zone prematurely for what appeared to be clearly offside. Instead of blowing the game to death as soon as Czech forward Jiri Cernoch touched the puck behind Canada’s net, linesman Simon Synek strangely decided to wave the call off and signal to play on. The decision seemed to freeze both teams and prompted an angry fan to throw something on the ice in the middle of the game, adding to the strangeness of the sequence. What made this even more confusing was that while both teams stood still, seemingly confused by what just happened, Canadian forward Scott Laughton circled back, grabbed the puck around the net and skated through the defense zone onto the ice before hitting a wide -open Lawson Crouse in the left wing. Crouse then scored a goal nine seconds later with an empty net to secure a 3–1 victory for Canada. Even TSN broadcasters Gord Miller and Mike Johnson, who called the game on TV, seemed completely dumbfounded by what happened. After the game, the officials sat together for about a minute, almost confused about what to do in this situation. But as Johnson noted on the air in the clip above, the umpires had no means of changing the decision, as it was ineligible to be challenged, and had to abide by the on-ice call. Per scoutingtherefs.com: An offside challenge only applies to offside by the offensive team prior to a goal. Canada was not offside on their empty netter, so the Czech Republic would have clearly lost it. We know what the right call should be, but the question is, what are the mechanisms that drive them to do so? I’m not sure there are, Johnson said, as cameras showed the Czech coach looking completely baffled by the ruling. Even Crouse, who seemed equally confused by the play, saw him say What’s the call? With the win, Canada finished second in Pool B and will play against Finland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Czech Republic will face the United States in the first leg of the knockout round.

