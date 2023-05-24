SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. After a dominant victory over their state rivals, the Arizona Wildcats (31-23, 12-18) wrap up pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament with a Wednesday morning game against the Oregon State Beavers (39-16, 18 -12). The first throw is scheduled for 10:00 AM MST.

With a win on Wednesday, the Wildcats can secure their spot in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday, May 26.

All matches up to and including the semi-finals of the tournament will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. In addition, all Arizona games will be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries.

The Wildcats batted, threw and fielded their way to a 12-3 rout of Arizona State to open pool play on Tuesday morning.

The Pac-12 tournament changed its format this year, opting for pool play on the first three days with semifinals scheduled for Friday, May 26 and the championship game scheduled for Saturday, May 27. After each team has played two games, the three pool winners, along with one wild card, will advance to the semi-finals.

For more information, please find a complete game preview below.

Date Opponent Time (MST) Arizona pitcher Opponent pitcher Wednesday, May 24 Oregon state 10:00 am RHP Cam Walty (5-0, 4.50) RHP Ben Ferrer (2-1, 3.58)

The Wildcats continue pool play in the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament with a Wednesday morning game against Oregon State. The game airs on the Pac-12 Networks with Daron Sutton (PxP) and Ben Francisco (Analyst) on the call.

All games at the Pac-12 tournament will also be broadcast live on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM with play-by-play from Brian Jeffries.

Arizona and Oregon State played 86 times in program history, with the Beavers holding a slim 44–42 lead in the all-time series.

Oregon State swept the regular season series between the two Corvallis clubs with final scores of 2-1, 10-4 and 11-10. Games one and three were both walk-off wins for the Beavers.

Outfielder Pursue Davis hit his 19th home run of the season on Saturday against USC for a career-high 37 home runs. He is currently third on the Arizona Career HR leaderboard and six shy of second. His 19 home runs this year are the sixth most in a single season in program history.

Infielder Kiko RomeroMore participated in the tournament and led the Pac-12, placing fifth nationally with 80 RBI. His scoring is tied as the sixth-best single-season scoring in program history and is six RBI away from the single-season record of 86 (Shelley Duncan, 2001).

participated in the tournament and led the Pac-12, placing fifth nationally with 80 RBI. His scoring is tied as the sixth-best single-season scoring in program history and is six RBI away from the single-season record of 86 (Shelley Duncan, 2001). The Arizona lineup has produced a combined 86 home runs this year, the third total in a season in the program’s history. The Wildcats are one hour off second place (87, 1998). The Wildcats have five players with more than 10 home runs for the first time since 1993.

REMARK: The notes below were written prior to the Pac-12 Tournament and may be out of date. Provided here for context.

SOME TOURNAMENT THEMES:

Arizona enters the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament as No. 8, sharing a pod with No. 2 Oregon State and No. 5 Arizona State…The Wildcats went 1-3 against Arizona State and 0-3 against Oregon State during the regular season…Arizona played four games last year and won two in the inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament…The Wildcats also played the opening game of the 2022 tournament and went down in history with the first-ever win, hitting ( Pursue Davis 2nd inning double) and home run ( We are Caulfield 2nd inning) in tournament history…Arizona and Arizona State faced each other in an elimination game at the 2022 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament with the Wildcats coming away with an 8-6 victory…Arizona and Oregon State have yet to stand face each other at the Pac-12 Tournament.

STREAKONOMICS: Outfielder Pursue Davis between May 8, 2022 and May 10, 2023, brought together a 59-game on-base streak that tied the Arizona program record, also previously set by Cole Frenzel (2010-11) and Todd Trafton (1984-85). His streak ended with a 0-for-5 outing at No. 4 Stanford on May 12. His 45-game streak on base this year was the second-longest streak by a Wildcat during the StatCrew era (1998-current). The team’s longest active on-base streak currently belongs to the outfielder MacBinham , who reached base safely in 11 games in a row. Davis, Emily Corona And Tony Bullard all currently have five game hit streaks. Freshman infielder Bricklayer white saw his 17-game hit streak end on Tuesday, May 2 at Grand Canyon, the longest streak by a Wildcat this season.

DAVIS HONORED AS GOLDEN SPIKES SEMIFINALIST: Junior outfielder Pursue Davis , one of the most accomplished sluggers in Arizona Baseball history, has been selected as one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Monday. Now in its 45th year, the Golden Spikes Award is presented annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player. Davis is the seventh Arizona player and first outfielder to earn a spot on the Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list since 2007. He is one of only three Pac-12 players to earn semifinalist honors this year. Davis finished the regular season leading the Pac-12 and top 40 nationally with 19 home runs, while his 62 RBI tied for third in the conference. In 51 games, Davis led the Wildcats’ pace, one of the highest offenses in the nation, with a .371 batting average. The California native also amassed 65 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, a .756 slugging percentage and a .496 on-base percentage. He currently ranks third on Arizona’s career standings with 37 home runs, while his 19 long balls this year are the sixth in a single season in program history. Davis also shone on defense, where he posted a .961 fielding percentage and recorded five outfield assists as the Wildcats’ daily starting left fielder. While uncountable on the stats sheet, he also contributed plenty of highlights on the roll with his glove left.

McCLAUGHRY NAME BROOKS WALLACE SEMIFINALIST: Arizona Baseball senior shortstop Nick McClaughry has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award, the College Baseball Foundation announced last week. The award honors the nation’s best shortstop and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named after former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, a slick shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27. McClaughry earned his way into the roster with another season of elite defense and strong offensive performances. In 49 games this year, the California native bats .330 with 62 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and a .441 on-base percentage. Defensively, the Wildcats field captain has posted a scintillating .981 fielding percentage with a conference-leading 148 defensive assists and just four fouls on 213 total chances. A wizard on defense, McClaughry has provided plenty of highlights on rolls in the center of the Arizona infield. He contributed to 20 of the Wildcats’ 35 double plays this season and was even better when the games mattered most, posting a .983 fielding percentage in 27 Pac-12 starts.

FIVE ON CSC ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM: Five top academic and athletic stars from Arizona Baseball were selected for the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, the organization announced last week. Outfielder MacBinham along with right-handed pitchers Dawson net , Trevor Lang , T. J. Nichols and Anthony Susac, all deserved credit.

CRUSH DAVIS: Outfielder Pursue Davis has proven to be a prolific power hitter throughout his collegiate career. After hitting 18 in his sophomore campaign, he has hit a career-high 19 so far this year, giving him 37 career-long balls. Davis enters the tournament all alone in third place on the Wildcats career standings. His 18 home runs last year led the team, tied for third in the Pac-12 and tied for sixth in a single season in program history. His 19 home runs this year are the sixth in program history, the most in the Pac-12 during the regular season and the Top 40 nationally.

ALPHA ROMERO: First baseman Kiko RomeroMore put together one of the most prolific seasons in Arizona history. His 80 RBI entering the tournament lead the Pac-12 with 17 and are fifth among all Division I players. In addition, his 1.51 RBI per game scoring is the sixth-best mark in Division I. Romero is currently tied for sixth on the Arizona single-season standings and is six RBI off the single-season record. The junior leads the team with 22 multi-RBI appearances in 53 games this season, the most since Nick Quintana recorded 23 in 56 games in 2019.

EXTRA EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: Through 53 games, Arizona’s offense has combined for a combined 249 extra-base hits, the best mark in the Pac-12. The Wildcats currently average 4.7 extra-base hits per game. Arizona has taken advantage of the large size at Hi Corbett Field since moving there in 2012. In the more than a decade since moving off campus, the Wildcats hold the Pac-12 lead with 2,132 extra-base hits (second: Stanford, 2.012). Throughout that stretch, Arizona has run the conference six times in the doubles and six times in the triples.