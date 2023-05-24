Jaden Hullaby, former college football player from Texas, New Mexico, dies at age 21

Jaden Hullaby, a former college football player at the University of New Mexico and the University of Texas, has passed away at the age of 21, the schools confirmed on social media on Monday.

“It is such devastating and tragic news to learn that Jaden has passed away,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. Posted on Twitter by the school’s soccer program. “He was a wonderful person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with.”

Hullaby’s younger brother, Landon, also wrote a post on Twitter about his loss and shared a few photos with the athlete.

“Live forever by you, big brudda, I love you so much,” wrote Landon, who is also a college football athlete. “I have you and the family forever. I swear to rest, King LLJAY.”

Lived by you forever big brudda i love you so much and i got you and the family forever. pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

Both University of New Mexico and the University of Texas offered condolences and support to Hullaby’s family in their statements.

The Lobo family is saddened by the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and everyone who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Soccer (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

While the circumstances of his death have not been revealed, one of Hullaby’s relatives is tweeted that he was “missing” on Sunday, adding that his family had not heard from him since May 18 and that the footballer was last seen in the Dallas area.

Hullaby was originally recruited to the University of Texas in 2020, where he played two games. He spent the 2022 season with the University of New Mexico, where he played as the running back and tight end, finishing the season with 13 carries for 59 yards, according to CBS Sports.

He re-entered the transfer portal in December and has yet to commit to a new team, CBS Sports reported.

