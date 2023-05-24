Sports
Baylor girls, McCallie back in tennis title matches
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Helen Guerry remembers hitting tennis balls with Samantha Caswell growing up in the Baylor tennis community.
During her eighth year, Guerry recalled having a chance to play doubles with Anna Hawkins. That team did not get a chance to play the spring season, which was canceled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented the program from extending its nine-year streak of Division II-AA state team championships.
For her, it was about winning. It was about being part of the culture she had seen growing up, a culture created by Baylor tennis director Ned Caswell when he took over in 2009. When Caswell got there, the program had struggled a bit, as it had not won a championship since then. 2000 and have watched rival GPS compete for or win every title in the previous five seasons.
The program he was making? One of hard work. The results have followed as the Lady Red Raiders face the state finals for the 13th straight season after beating Hutchinson 4-0 at the Adams Tennis Center on Tuesday. To get back to the top, Baylor will have to defeat Knoxville Catholic, the two-time defending state champion who has beaten the Lady Red Raiders in the past two title games.
But to get to this point? Caswell called it hard work. Like any program with a sustained level of success, it was about sacrifice and never stopping playing. His mindset is that if the teams do the work, the results will come. Not only short-term results, but also long-term results, as in being effective people. The programs can be beaten because an opponent will be better, but it won’t be because Baylor is unprepared.
Hard work is all Caswell knows, he went to Furman on a basketball scholarship and played in 55 career games as a paladin before embarking on a successful tennis career.
“We have to be serious year-round in the fall, six months after play,” said Caswell. “You have to instill that mindset in your kids, and then you can see how they are successful. You’re giving them the best chance of becoming successful adults when they buy in.”
Thus, Baylor has been the standard in the Chattanooga area for girls’ tennis. McCallie is doing something similar on the boys’ side, having beaten Montgomery Bell Academy 4-0 on Tuesday to go for its fourth straight title on Wednesday against Memphis University School, who beat the Baylor boys 4-1.
In boys’ class A, Arts & Sciences advanced to the finals with a 4-3 victory over the University School of Johnson City, while in girls’ class AA, McMinn County lost 4-2 to Houston.
The Lady Red Raiders square off with Guerry, a junior, and Gabby Czarnecki, a senior and co-captain on the team, with Czarnecki considered the voice of the club. Guerry does it her way, trying to connect with everyone on the team from top to bottom.
It’s similar to how Samantha Caswell treated her as a young child. She just pays it forward. This is how the program is structured.
“I remember going to the games when I was a little girl, wanting to be when I was older,” said Guerry. “I had to play in eighth grade, and then COVID hit, but there were four seniors and they had won state for the past nine years in a row. We just want to continue that streak for them. Clearly, Knox Catholic has done it was insanely good, and it was hard, but i think we all worked really hard to get the state title for baylor’s girls’ team back because they’ve held it for so long they all love each other, and it’s going not about winning and losing, because we practice together all year round, and I’ve been playing with half the team since we were five years old, then we get boarders and that’s fun too.
“We just want to do it for each other and hopefully we can win tomorrow, that would be great.”
Please contact Gene Henley at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2023/may/23/baylor-girls-mccallie-back-in-tennis-state-title-tfp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scareactor Auditions Now Open for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Baylor girls, McCallie back in tennis title matches
- Poppy Delevingne wears a silver sequin dress at the Chopard gala in Cannes
- How to view multiple pages in Google Docs: [4 Easy Ways]
- An earthquake was reported in the Asheville area on Tuesday evening – WLOX
- Court grants Imran Khan bail in eight other cases as it calls for talks with army chief to resolve crisis
- Anupama actor Nitesh Pandey has died
- Stock market today: Wall Street slips as debt worries escalate
- RTIH Asks XY Retail CEO Susan Jeffers 5 Questions About Retail Technology – Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese talk about temple vandalism during bilateral talks in Sydney
- Stay Thanda Thanda cool cool like Bollywood
- Jaden Hullaby, former college football player from Texas, New Mexico, dies at age 21