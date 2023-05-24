Baylor girls, McCallie back in tennis title matches

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Helen Guerry remembers hitting tennis balls with Samantha Caswell growing up in the Baylor tennis community.

During her eighth year, Guerry recalled having a chance to play doubles with Anna Hawkins. That team did not get a chance to play the spring season, which was canceled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented the program from extending its nine-year streak of Division II-AA state team championships.

For her, it was about winning. It was about being part of the culture she had seen growing up, a culture created by Baylor tennis director Ned Caswell when he took over in 2009. When Caswell got there, the program had struggled a bit, as it had not won a championship since then. 2000 and have watched rival GPS compete for or win every title in the previous five seasons.

The program he was making? One of hard work. The results have followed as the Lady Red Raiders face the state finals for the 13th straight season after beating Hutchinson 4-0 at the Adams Tennis Center on Tuesday. To get back to the top, Baylor will have to defeat Knoxville Catholic, the two-time defending state champion who has beaten the Lady Red Raiders in the past two title games.

But to get to this point? Caswell called it hard work. Like any program with a sustained level of success, it was about sacrifice and never stopping playing. His mindset is that if the teams do the work, the results will come. Not only short-term results, but also long-term results, as in being effective people. The programs can be beaten because an opponent will be better, but it won’t be because Baylor is unprepared.

Hard work is all Caswell knows, he went to Furman on a basketball scholarship and played in 55 career games as a paladin before embarking on a successful tennis career.

“We have to be serious year-round in the fall, six months after play,” said Caswell. “You have to instill that mindset in your kids, and then you can see how they are successful. You’re giving them the best chance of becoming successful adults when they buy in.”

Thus, Baylor has been the standard in the Chattanooga area for girls’ tennis. McCallie is doing something similar on the boys’ side, having beaten Montgomery Bell Academy 4-0 on Tuesday to go for its fourth straight title on Wednesday against Memphis University School, who beat the Baylor boys 4-1.

In boys’ class A, Arts & Sciences advanced to the finals with a 4-3 victory over the University School of Johnson City, while in girls’ class AA, McMinn County lost 4-2 to Houston.

The Lady Red Raiders square off with Guerry, a junior, and Gabby Czarnecki, a senior and co-captain on the team, with Czarnecki considered the voice of the club. Guerry does it her way, trying to connect with everyone on the team from top to bottom.

It’s similar to how Samantha Caswell treated her as a young child. She just pays it forward. This is how the program is structured.

“I remember going to the games when I was a little girl, wanting to be when I was older,” said Guerry. “I had to play in eighth grade, and then COVID hit, but there were four seniors and they had won state for the past nine years in a row. We just want to continue that streak for them. Clearly, Knox Catholic has done it was insanely good, and it was hard, but i think we all worked really hard to get the state title for baylor’s girls’ team back because they’ve held it for so long they all love each other, and it’s going not about winning and losing, because we practice together all year round, and I’ve been playing with half the team since we were five years old, then we get boarders and that’s fun too.

“We just want to do it for each other and hopefully we can win tomorrow, that would be great.”

