Future of dry synthetic turf in hockey





The FIH Academy hosted a webinar on 17 May on the transition from hockey to dry (non-irrigated) grass pitches, introduced by FIH President Tayyab Ikram and led by Prof. Alastair Cox, the FIH Facilities and Quality Program Manager, which was attended by more than 150 participants, including members of national associations, continental federations, hockey turf manufacturers and other stakeholders. Hockeys move to dry grass is a response to the increasing scarcity of water resources around the world and the need to reduce the amount of water needed to play the sport. This move has been underway since the 2018 FIH Congress, where it was announced that the FIH would be working with the synthetic turf industry to develop synthetic turf surfaces that have the playing characteristics of wet grass, but do not require irrigation to achieve them. The first step was to research and determine the reasons why athletes preferred wet turf in the first place and make every effort to keep all those conditions consistent when developing the dry turf. Britain’s Loughborough University and specialist testing institute Labosport helped with this research, and during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, more than 200 international hockey players received a huge response. Three main areas were identified that were important to the athletes when trying to replicate their performance on wet grass on dry grass. These were: the way the ball reacts to the surface, including its speed, consistency, and bounce.

the stick and surface interactions, including the glide, slipperiness, and ability to initiate 3D abilities.

the interaction between player and surface, including the rotational friction of the shoes, shock absorption and skin abrasion, and heat retention. These three factors along with the durability and environmental friendliness of the dry turf are considered during the development phase of the dry turf and led to the introduction of the Requirements for dry (non-irrigated) turf in addition to the Hockey turf and field standards of the FIH. In addition, FIH has introduced a sod innovation category to encourage innovative new dry sods to be tested and certified as part of the FIH quality program. The planned rollout of the dry turf is gradual and involves collecting constant feedback from athletes over the next 2 years. Dry turfs are currently being installed in various parts of the world, both large and smaller Hockey5s courts, and testing and athlete feedback on these turfs are important parts of the development process of the dry turfs that will be used in the future. More full-size dry turf will be installed in clubs around the world in the 2023/24 period and the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman in January 2024 will also be played on dry turf. The transition from top-level international matches to full-scale dry turf will begin gradually after the Paris 2024 Olympics (the last to be played on wet, irrigated turf), with some FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 matches are played on dry pitches when available, with some matches also being played on wet pitches based on existing facilities. From 2025, most top international matches will be moved to dry turf, including the 2025/26 FIH Hockey Pro League season, World Cup qualifiers in early 2026 and the 2026 FIH Hockey Womens and Mens World Cups. This will continue leading to the Olympic qualifiers and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics all played on dry grass. Speaking of hockey’s shift to dry grass, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: “In this exciting time for hockey, as the sport transitions to grass that no longer needs to be watered to allow athletes to develop their skills, speed and speed and strength, I was particularly pleased with the deep involvement of the global hockey community during this webinar, demonstrating a willingness to be an even more sustainable sport, this is very important to protect the planet and also key to the development of hockey.”

