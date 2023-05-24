Manika Batra in singles R32, loses to Sathiyan in mixed doubles





India’s world No. 6 G Sathiyan and Manika Batra suffered an upset loss in the round of 16 mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championship in South Africa on Tuesday. The duo are the highest ranked entry from India at events in Durban, but lost 1-3 to Sweden’s Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg (11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12). Sathiyan’s campaign in the men’s singles also came to an end after a 0-4 defeat to Germany’s Dang Qiu (6-11, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11). However, his partner Manika Batra is still active in the competition. She defeated Singapore’s Won’t Xin Ru in a straight-games 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8 win to make it to the women’s singles round of 32. #ITTFWorlds2023 #Table tennis End of Sathiyan-Manika mixed doubles campaign. They started well, took the lead but the Swedes came back strong and took games 2 & 3. Then the Indian pair had a big lead in game 4, the decision seemed imminent but a huge comeback from the Swedes. pic.twitter.com/1aY6FXvrzJ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 23, 2023 Batra, ranked 39, will face World No. 13 Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Later in the day, she will team up with Archana Kamath to face the world’s second women’s doubles team, Hina Hiyata and Mima Ito, from Japan. Also in action on Wednesday are Sathiyan and Achanta Sharath Kamal, who will face England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the men’s doubles for a place in the quarter-finals in a match that is a repeat of the 2022 Commonwealth Games final.

