NFL owners’ decision to relax “Thursday Night Football” will have a negative impact on fans
EAGAN, Min. De NFL eventually forced Thursday night flex scheduling into the broadcast window. Let’s hope the league never has to use it.
On Monday, 24 owners voted in favor of a scheduling mechanism that would allow the league to adapt to (or out of) “Thursday Night Football” games. The matches are limited to weeks 13-17, the decision must be made. made no later than 28 days prior to the game, there are a maximum of two Thursday night games that can be bent out of the five options and, of course, the game must justify being bent.
It’s a tough set of conditions that set the bar high for this to ever come to fruition. And the league tacitly admits it could be a bad idea by noting that this is a “one-season trial with modified scheduling policies for flexible scheduling associated with the Thursday Night Football package.”
The league was eager to relay this at its annual March meetings in Arizona. Then the league had to give teams 15 days’ notice instead of 28. I’m told the room was pretty evenly split on the resolution before Giants co-owner John Mara stood up and called the “abuse” idea mentioned.
Of course he’s right. I have yet to speak to one NFL player who will say publicly or privately that they like to play football on a Thursday night. The NFLPA is certainly not in favor of this.
But beyond that, the NFL encouraged fans to buy tickets as soon as the heavily-produced schedule release happened two weeks ago. Fans make their plans well in advance, and a primetime game late in the season is one that any home or away team fan will want to capture.
Travel costs money. Airline tickets are expensive. The cost of a hotel room rises when the city hosts an NFL game. Telling fans of one of the teams playing in the five games that their plans may be worth nothing in a few months seems to go against the Football Is Family ideal that the league is pursuing.
“We’re incredibly focused on our fans in the stadium, we’re focused on our fans watching from screens and televisions everywhere else,” NFL executive vice president and chief operating officer Hans Schroder said Monday.
“I don’t want to think at all that we’re not sensitive to that and we’ll do our best how we communicate, how we do that as clearly and as early as possible. But we also try to balance on the other side that we’re in the right games getting the right windows. And that’s something we’ll always weigh heavily.”
It’s about making sure every standalone NFL game is a hit. But I’ve maintained since the March meetings that it’s more than likely that this flex wouldn’t even be an option to vote for if Al Michaels hadn’t complained as openly as he did about the poor matchup he called.
Nobody wants a lemon in prime time, but they happen. Guess what? Everyone tunes in to next week anyway.
Between a game that bent outward and a game that bent inward, that’s over 100,000 fans who influenced their plans. Those are four teams whose football operations staff have to adapt. Those are two host stadiums and cities that now have to change their staffing plans, whether in concessions or in a hotel or restaurant.
This isn’t a Sunday night flex, something we’ve all gotten used to. Moving a match up or down on Sunday doesn’t have the kind of negative impact on an entire ground operation that the way Sunday to Thursday goes will inevitably have.
But the determination that the league and owners have made is that all of those people above who are affected by those teams and cities equate to a number that is much smaller than the number of people who will be looking at a screen anywhere. And that number is what matters.
“Very, very important point,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday when the fan inconvenience was mentioned. “Every owner in that room lives and breathes sensitivity for those fans. But only 7% of our fans have ever been in a stadium. Seven percent. So you have a lot of fans — a great majority of the fans that are out there — that this is good for them.”
Here are the games currently scheduled for Thursday night in Weeks 13 through 17:
That’s a pretty decent slate that the NFL’s schedule makers put together and gifted all of us. Let’s hope the NFL doesn’t mess it up.
