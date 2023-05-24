How 9-Year-Old Hockey Prodigy Wynter Coombs Became Special Bond With Panthers Star Brandon Montour – NBC 6 South Florida





Wynter Coombs, a 9-year-old hockey player, is turning heads on and off the ice. “I felt really good about it because there aren’t many girls who play hockey,” said Coombs. Her journey from her early days as a childhood Panthers fan eventually led to a special bond with Panthers star defender, Brandon Montour. During the warm-up, the two share a unique ritual that has become an internet sensation. “He makes a face at me and I do it back,” Coombs shared. In addition to exchanging silly faces, Montour has made it a routine to check the glass where Wynter and her family are watching. “I felt really lucky because he’s not doing it to anyone else,” she added. Before the Panthers headed off to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Montour made it a point to acknowledge his biggest fan with a personalized shout-out and autographed photo. Hey Wynter! Brandon here, he said. I just wanted to say thank you for all the support. I notice you in the crowd cheering us on loudly. The whole team is looking forward to this next round. Keep encouraging us because we’re going to keep working hard. And like I said, thanks for all the support! In response, Coombs fired back with her own pep talk to cheer on the Panthers and demonstrate her team spirit. Guys! You have to get it together, Coombs said. We have to win this. We’ve never won. After her words of encouragement, the Panthers went on to pull off two thrilling overtime victories in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Montour spoke one-on-one with NBC6 in Raleigh, North Carolina about his biggest little fan. We have good laughs and good smiles when I see her in her during warmups, Montour said. It’s huge. The boys are playing well and the boys need that. At the Game 3 reunion at the FLA Live Arena, Coombs was overjoyed. Florida Panthers hope to make the Finals for the first time since 1996. NBC6’s Ryan Nelson reports “Montour nodded because he saw the sign! And I was like, thanks Montour!” exclaimed Coombs. “He himself was excited to see his biggest fan,” said Kathy Coombs, Wynter’s mother. The bond between Montour and Coombs is inspiring, according to Wynter’s grandfather, Mike Coombs. “You see Montour, about halfway through the warmup, he starts doing these stretches, and Wynter mimics him,” he said. For 9-year-old Coombs, hockey is more than just a game. She loves it and plans to keep playing for the rest of her life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/sports/florida-panthers/how-9-year-old-hockey-prodigy-wynter-coombs-formed-special-bond-with-panthers-star-brandon-montour/3040145/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos