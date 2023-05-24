Dukes advance to double elimination portion of Sun Belt tournament





Next game: against Southern Miss 5/24/2023 | 1:30 PM ET (12:30 PM CT) ESPN+ Be able to. 24 (Wednesday) / 1:30 PM ET (12:30 PM CT) in return for southern miss History MONTGOMERY, Ala. A two-run double by redshirt senior Kyle Novak James Madison provided all the scores he needed to beat Old Dominion 2-1 in the first round of the Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University on Tuesday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The Dukes improved to 31-23 and won a conference tournament for the first time since 2016. The Monarchs’ finished their season at 32-23. With today’s Sun Belt tournament win, JMU closed out the inaugural TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge by defeating ODU, 16.5-7.5. Red shirt freshman T.R. Williams earned his second win of the season after a career-high 4.1 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Junior Joe Vogatsky picked up the season’s number five save after recording the last two outs. On the board, graduation Jack Cone led the way with a 2-for-3 attempt with a walk and a double. How it happened

Third inning Old Dominion struck first on the team’s 100e home run of the season, when Kyle Edwards hit a solo shot with one down. Fourth inning After redshirt junior Matt Kleinfelder came to take the final out of the inning and strand the bases in the top of the fourth inning, the Dukes took the lead in the home half. sophomore Fenwick Trimble led off the inning with a single, extending his hit streak to 10 games. On a sacrifice bunt, redshirt senior Trevon Dabney singled to put runners at the corners before Novak delivered a two-run double for a 2-1 lead. Game notes Linked to Fenwick Trimbles 22 doubles this season, Jack Cones 20 e double gave JMU its first pair of teammates with 20 doubles since 2011 and only the third occurrence of the feat in program history. Cone is the 10 e Duke hit 20 doubles in a season and now has 12 e 20 double season in program history.

Cone is the 10 e Duke hit 20 doubles in a season and now has 12 e 20 double season in program history. Matt Kleinfelder made his 29 e appearance on the mound this season, tying the 1995 single-season program record with Mike Venafro. There has never been a season with 30 performances.

made his 29 appearance on the mound this season, tying the 1995 single-season program record with Mike Venafro. There has never been a season with 30 performances. Fifth save of the season for Joe Vogatsky gives him the most saves by a Duke since Nick Robertson earned eight in 2019. Next one The Dukes will advance to the double elimination portion of the tournament and will face the two-seeded Southern Miss, ranked 16e in the country, on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:30pm ET/12:30pm CT at Riverwalk Stadium.

