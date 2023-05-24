Discord continues for money-stricken cricketing nations as the controversial revenue-sharing model is poised to succeed

Associated countries will receive only about 11% of the ICC’s revenue-sharing model (Photo by KAUSHAL … [+] ADHIKARI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

There is a growing expectation that a controversial proposed revenue-sharing model is likely to be adopted by the board of the International Cricket Council, even as disagreement remains over the “ridiculous” share set for money-hit smaller nations.

After that, a widespread discussion erupted ESPNcricinfo reported that the Indian governing body will receive $230 million a year – or 38.5 percent – in net additional revenue from the ICC’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27.

That’s a significant increase from the 22 percent share of the current 2015-23 deal with the proposed model that will be tabled at the ICC’s annual general meeting in South Africa in July.

While the focus has largely been on India’s huge slice of the pie – and subsequent reduced percentages from fellow powerhouses Australia and England – smaller cricketing nations could face significant challenges in keeping the sport afloat in non-traditional areas.

Associate members – 94 countries considered to be among the top 12 full members receiving more funding and power – will receive 11.19 percent, which is about the same rate as in the current model.

While it’s true that all members will receive much higher fees, given that the ICC’s media rights deal is significantly higher than the $2 billion for the 2015-23 cycle, it can be easy to be cynical about a sport that is so skewed towards the India’s weight tends when it gets more than triple the amount of a combined 94 members.

India received a massive $6 billion broadcasting deal last year for the Indian Premier League, the money-guzzling T20 league. Jay Shah – India’s powerful cricket boss – is also the chairman of the ICC’s finance and commercial affairs committee, which is heavily involved in the proposed revenue-sharing model, a position he took in politics during last November’s presidential election.

“I was not surprised that India wanted more, but I am surprised by the ridiculous percentage for Associates, who are the biggest stakeholders,” said Sumod Damodar, an Associate Member representative on the influential Chief Executives’ Committee.

“To satisfy individual Full Members, the argument may have been that the percentages will go down, but the value will go up. The problem for Associates is that their membership is increasing.

“New members are coming in and new programs are being proposed that need to be enforced. How the hell are we going to persist, develop and grow if the pot isn’t increasing?

“Where does all the money come from for the trails and events?”

Ehsan Mani, the former ICC president and former cricket boss from Pakistan, felt that associated countries deserved much more reward.

“The 90 or so Associates should receive at least $30-50 million (on top of the proposed $67 million annually) if the ICC Board is serious about making cricket a global sport,” he told me. “This money should have been seen as an investment, as some (associated) economies are much more robust and have greater potential to contribute to the ICC over the longer term.”

Mani believed that the ICC should “reduce its reliance on India” and pour more money into the US and China, which was once an interesting country but the development of cricket has stalled there.

“From my previous conversations with the Ministry of Sports, it appears that China is willing to develop the game seriously, but requires active involvement in the ICC,” Mani said.

“The US alone could contribute $600-700 million over an eight year cycle once the game is established there. It has been done by FIFA, starting with a much smaller base in the US than cricket.

“Investments of $10 million each in the US and China could be justified. Then there are associate member countries with strong economies such as Singapore, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have huge long-term potential, many more than most full members.

“Africa as a whole with its mineral resources and growing population also justifies a higher level of investment.”

While vigorous discussions will ensue at the July meetings, there is a sense of resignation among some insiders that the proposed model is likely to remain intact – or only slightly modified – before being approved by the board, which includes only three representatives from associate members. counts. of 16 directors.

“Hoping that India will be receptive and it won’t be easily adopted,” an insider close to the proceedings told me. “But it’s very likely to be passed on as it is. There will be roots dangling.

“It shouldn’t be like that… should be a matter of principle.”