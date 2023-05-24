Sports
Tottenham ready to move for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as new manager – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
All the top stories and transfer rumors from Wednesday’s papers…
THE DAILY MAIL
Arne Slot will be the new Spurs manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate a departure from his Feyenoord contract tomorrow.
Raheem Sterling could be one of many high-profile victims of England coach Gareth Southgate’s side on Wednesday.
UEFA has held urgent talks about taking a public stand against the disgusting racist abuse of Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr.
Julen Lopetegui will hold talks with Wolves leaders in the coming days to determine the club’s transfer plans for this summer amid fears he is ready to leave.
West Ham fan Chis Knoll, better known as ‘Knollsy’, who defeated dozens of masked football thugs, has been awarded a coveted ticket to his club’s first European final in 47 years.
West Ham security personnel will visit Prague later this week to inspect fan zones being prepared by UEFA for next month’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina amid concerns they will be too small to accommodate to the thousands of ticketless supporters who plan to travel.
Officials are planning a massive security operation ahead of Manchester’s first FA Cup final to keep rival fans apart during the journey to Wembley.
West Ham are one of several clubs set to try to win £50 million-valued Leicester star Harvey Barnes away from the Foxes this summer, with the Hammers also interested in James Ward-Prowse.
Luton Town will demolish and rebuild an entire stand this summer to bring Kenilworth Road up to Premier League level if they beat Coventry in the play-off final.
THE SUN
Manchester United are poised for a major summer clearance with as many as nine players set to leave the club.
West Ham’s plans to screen the Europa Conference League final at the London Stadium have been thwarted by Major League Baseball.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has told Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo they can leave if they want to, but he hopes qualifying for the Europa League will convince his biggest stars to stay with the Seagulls.
Callum Wilson is expected to return to the England squad, having missed March’s qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.
THE DAILY MIRROR
Chelsea had the highest wage bill in the Premier League this season with an estimated cost of £215.6 million.
Eddie Howe’s Champions League-bound Newcastle are poised for an income boost of over £100 million to fuel their European challenge.
Thomas Partey is attracting interest from Serie A clubs as Mikel Arteta plans his summer refurbishment at Arsenal.
Lewis Dunk has played his way back in the English reckoning after outperforming his Premier League rivals.
Joao Felix has indicated that he would like to stay at Chelsea after the summer.
Salford City chairman Karen Baird is set to resign just days after the club’s play-off failure.
Premiership Rugby’s CEO has admitted the London Irish have a “mountain to climb” to avoid becoming the third club to go out of business this season.
THE PROTECTOR
Tottenham is considering whether to approach Feyenoord for Arne Slot, with the manager ready for talks with the Dutch club about his future.
Julen Lopetegui is set to hold further talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week amid growing uncertainty over his future.
Gareth Southgate will assess whether Raheem Sterling would benefit from a rest before appointing his squad for England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.
Chelsea’s turmoil will continue with the imminent departure of Tom Glick as club president after just 10 months in this role.
The Professional Cricketers’ Association has warned that an abolition of year-round county contracts will accelerate the emergence of white-ball specialists and have a detrimental effect on the men’s test game.
West Indian batter Devon Thomas has been provisionally suspended for alleged match fixing by the ICC.
DAILY EXPRESS
Julien Lopetegui will hold brief talks with Wolves bosses amid growing uncertainty over his future.
Sale’s Manu Tuilagi says his side was inspired by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave a team talk ahead of Saturday’s Premiership rugby final against favorites Saracens.
THE DAILY TELEGRAPH
Newcastle United will decide on their transfer budget before the weekend after reviewing their spending plans after qualifying for the Champions League.
With their Premier League status on the line, Sam Allardyce called on Leeds United legends Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister to address players on the training ground on Tuesday.
Exeter winger Jack Nowell has stated he is unavailable for the Rugby Union World Cup, opting instead to spend the summer with his family ahead of his move to La Rochelle next season.
THE TIMES
Raheem Sterling could be one of the high-profile players left out by Gareth Southgate when announcing the squad for England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia on Wednesday.
THE INDEPENDENT
Tyson Fury is in talks with unbeaten heavyweight Demsey McKean about a fight in Australia, McKean’s manager said.
i
Jorg Schmadtke was expected to join Liverpool as sporting director opens the doors for Jürgen Klopp to sign Wolfburg’s promising central defender Micky van de Ven.
